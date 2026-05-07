MR HIM - Song by T.I.

T.I. is easily one of the most legendary hip-hop artists still making music. Next month, he will be dropping his final album, Kill The King, and fans could not be more excited. On Wednesday, the artist previewed a new song with Pharrell, dubbed "MR HIM." The song received some mixed reactions, but today, the song was released in full. As it turns out, when you expand the song outwards from just a snippet, you get something pretty great. Pharrell's production here is exciting, while T.I.'s rapping is confident and catchy. It's a fun song, and we are excited to hear what else the artist has coming down the pipeline.
Release Date: May 7, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Kill The King