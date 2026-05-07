MR HIM - Song by T.I.

T.I. is gearing up to drop his final album, "Kill The King," and on Thursday, he dropped off his new single, "MR HIM."

T.I. is easily one of the most legendary hip-hop artists still making music. Next month, he will be dropping his final album, Kill The King, and fans could not be more excited. On Wednesday, the artist previewed a new song with Pharrell , dubbed "MR HIM." The song received some mixed reactions, but today, the song was released in full. As it turns out, when you expand the song outwards from just a snippet, you get something pretty great. Pharrell's production here is exciting, while T.I.'s rapping is confident and catchy. It's a fun song, and we are excited to hear what else the artist has coming down the pipeline.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!