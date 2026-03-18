Trauma Bond - Song by T.I.

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
trauma-bond trauma-bond
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
T.I. is preparing his final album "Kill The King," and on Wednesday, he dropped off a new song simply called "Trauma Bond."

T.I. is currently preparing the final album of his career, Kill The King. This album is coming at an interesting time for the artist. He is fresh off a beef with 50 Cent, in which his children, Domani and King, rushed to his defense. Now, T.I. is looking to focus on his art again. We know this because on Wednesday morning, he dropped off a brand-new song called "Trauma Bond." This is a track that talks about his family and everything they have been through. There are also celebratory elements of the track. He resists kissing up to the haters, and it is clear that this mentality is carrying him through this era of his career. For now, it is unclear if this song will be on Kill The King. Regardless, we look forward to hearing more from T.I., very soon.

Release Date: March 18, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: Kill The King (?)

Quotable Lyrics from Trauma Bond

This is a result of stayin' down, havin' it
Spreadin' shit around like thе ground, I'm adamant
Make sure all of mine touchin' paper, I'm hands on
Cool on these lyin'-ass bitches like the fan on

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
TI Punches Back One More 50 Cent Diss Track Trauma Bond Music T.I. Punches Back With One More 50 Cent Diss Track
TI Brushes Off 50 Cent Documentary Threats Music T.I. Responds To 50 Cent's Documentary Threats
T.I._Best Songs_Article Cover Original Content The Many Eras Of T.I. Told Through 5 Essential Songs
T.I. King Dissing 50 Cent Mom Music T.I. Reveals What He Really Thinks Of King Dissing 50 Cent's Mom
Comments 0