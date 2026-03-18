Trauma Bond - Song by T.I.

T.I. is currently preparing the final album of his career, Kill The King. This album is coming at an interesting time for the artist. He is fresh off a beef with 50 Cent, in which his children, Domani and King, rushed to his defense. Now, T.I. is looking to focus on his art again. We know this because on Wednesday morning, he dropped off a brand-new song called "Trauma Bond." This is a track that talks about his family and everything they have been through. There are also celebratory elements of the track. He resists kissing up to the haters, and it is clear that this mentality is carrying him through this era of his career. For now, it is unclear if this song will be on Kill The King. Regardless, we look forward to hearing more from T.I., very soon.