Kill The King - Album by T.I.

T.I. has officially arrived with his final album, "Kill The King," which cements his legacy as an innovator in hip-hop.

T.I. has had one of the most legendary careers in all of hip-hop, and he certainly deserves his flowers after all this time. On Friday, he dropped off his final album, Kill The King. Oftentimes, retirement albums aren't truly what their name suggests. Although based on how Tip has been moving, it remains clear that he is serious about this being his last project. There are features from Anderson .Paak, Usher , Summer Walker , NBA YoungBoy, and many more. If you're a fan of hip-hop, you should absolutely be tapping in out of respect.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!