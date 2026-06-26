Kill The King - Album by T.I.

T.I. has had one of the most legendary careers in all of hip-hop, and he certainly deserves his flowers after all this time. On Friday, he dropped off his final album, Kill The King. Oftentimes, retirement albums aren't truly what their name suggests. Although based on how Tip has been moving, it remains clear that he is serious about this being his last project. There are features from Anderson .Paak, Usher, Summer Walker, NBA YoungBoy, and many more. If you're a fan of hip-hop, you should absolutely be tapping in out of respect.
Release Date: June 26, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Kill The King
1. "A King's Thought"
2. "See Wh'Am Sayin"
3. "Let 'Em Know"
4. "Where I'm From" featuring Anderson .Paak
5. "Rant"
6. "Mr. Him"
7. "How It Went" featuring The-Dream
8. "Dope Boys Academy" featuring 2 Chainz, Jeezy & T-Pain
9. "Pistol on the Dance Floor"
10. "And Won't" featuring Summer Walker
11. "Gorgeous" featuring Usher
12. "We On"
13. "Llogclay" featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again
14. "Ego" featuring Zonnique
15. "Trauma Bond" featuring Marching Crimson Pipers
16. "Represent a Time" featuring Smeata & Young Dro
17. "Big Dog" featuring Buddy Red & EJ Jones
18. "Continental"