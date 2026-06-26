Kill The King - Album by T.I.

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
kill-the-king kill-the-king
T.I. has officially arrived with his final album, "Kill The King," which cements his legacy as an innovator in hip-hop.

T.I. has had one of the most legendary careers in all of hip-hop, and he certainly deserves his flowers after all this time. On Friday, he dropped off his final album, Kill The King. Oftentimes, retirement albums aren't truly what their name suggests. Although based on how Tip has been moving, it remains clear that he is serious about this being his last project. There are features from Anderson .Paak, Usher, Summer Walker, NBA YoungBoy, and many more. If you're a fan of hip-hop, you should absolutely be tapping in out of respect.

Release Date: June 26, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for Kill The King

1. "A King's Thought"
2. "See Wh'Am Sayin"
3. "Let 'Em Know"
4. "Where I'm From" featuring Anderson .Paak
5. "Rant"
6. "Mr. Him"
7. "How It Went" featuring The-Dream
8. "Dope Boys Academy" featuring 2 Chainz, Jeezy & T-Pain
9. "Pistol on the Dance Floor"
10. "And Won't" featuring Summer Walker
11. "Gorgeous" featuring Usher
12. "We On"
13. "Llogclay" featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again
14. "Ego" featuring Zonnique
15. "Trauma Bond" featuring Marching Crimson Pipers
16. "Represent a Time" featuring Smeata & Young Dro
17. "Big Dog" featuring Buddy Red & EJ Jones
18. "Continental"

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
NFL: Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons Music T.I. Confirms The Release Date For His Final Album "Kill The King"
NFL: Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons Music T.I. Reveals Dr. Dre Will Be Appearing On A Star-Studded Record For "Kill The King"
NFL: Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons Music T.I. Is Now Calling Verzuz A “Poor People Activity”
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons Music T.I. Announces "The King Succession Tour" With King & Domani: How To Buy Tickets
Comments 0