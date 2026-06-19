Tyler, The Creator Calls For The Death Of AI Data Centers

AI has been a curse, if we’re being real. While tech bros and politicians alike have argued that it’s supposed to make people’s lives easier, it undoubtedly has had a horrible effect on society. One aspect that often goes under the radar is how much of a negative impact AI has on the environment. The amount of water used for data centers contributes to the hike in prices while the quality declines, and ultimately, it’s those that live in the communities where these centers are built that feel it the worst.

In Georgia, DeKalb County Commission candidate Rev. Keyanna Jones Moore has made an effort to push back against building more data centers. She said that the residents in the state shouldn’t have to suffer because of them. Ultimately, she believes that data centers will further displace people from their homes as a result of their expansion.

"And in South DeKalb, my neighborhood is the one where you sold the land and put up Cop City, where you're trying to allow someone to put data centers right now,” Moore said. “You have the facts about that, is that you want to ignore them, because for some reason, you're upset because people understand what environmental racism is.”

Tyler, The Creator Calls For The Death Of Data Centers

Sharing a video of Moore’s speech, Tyler, The Creator made his position abundantly clear on the matter: death to data centers.