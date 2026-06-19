Tyler, The Creator Calls For The Death Of AI Data Centers

BY Aron A.
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Tyler, the Creator performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., April
Tyler, the Creator performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., April 20, 2024/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Tyler, The Creator speaks out against the expansion of AI data centers in Georgia and the environmental harm it causes.

AI has been a curse, if we’re being real. While tech bros and politicians alike have argued that it’s supposed to make people’s lives easier, it undoubtedly has had a horrible effect on society. One aspect that often goes under the radar is how much of a negative impact AI has on the environment. The amount of water used for data centers contributes to the hike in prices while the quality declines, and ultimately, it’s those that live in the communities where these centers are built that feel it the worst.

In Georgia, DeKalb County Commission candidate Rev. Keyanna Jones Moore has made an effort to push back against building more data centers. She said that the residents in the state shouldn’t have to suffer because of them. Ultimately, she believes that data centers will further displace people from their homes as a result of their expansion.

"And in South DeKalb, my neighborhood is the one where you sold the land and put up Cop City, where you're trying to allow someone to put data centers right now,” Moore said. “You have the facts about that, is that you want to ignore them, because for some reason, you're upset because people understand what environmental racism is.” 

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Tyler, The Creator Calls For The Death Of Data Centers

Sharing a video of Moore’s speech, Tyler, The Creator made his position abundantly clear on the matter: death to data centers.

“Again, death to all data centers,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “the growth of water contamination is insane. shocked how this is even a convo but of course every official looks out for their own pocket linings. we as a whole might be too p**** and selfish to burn s*it down and will just keep scrolling and scrolling and scrolling. me included. protest and calling some random congress number dont do s*it. neither does posting an Instagram story, i know. insane insane insane," Tyler wrote.

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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