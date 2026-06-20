SZA Blasts AI Music Platform Suno & Allegedly Calls Out Diplo's Support Of It

Suno is one of the most popular platforms for AI music these days, and the general controversies around the use of the technology apply just as much to the company. SZA reportedly took to her Instagram burner page to call the platform out and accuse Diplo of having equity in the company and training the model to replicate Black music without input from the artists themselves.

"lonno who needs to hear this but diplo has equity in suno and is actively attempting to train it on the best and brightest black minds of writers and producers," the singer allegedly wrote, according to OnThinIce on Twitter. "We make up 13% of the American population yet influence the world w our sound and perspective. I AINT HEARD A WHITE AI SONG YET…We have no protection in legislature

medical or creative. The easiest to steal from."

However, she did explicitly call out the practice of AI music via an IG Story on her main page. "Jus checked and music Ai has Trained off 238 of my songs," the "TELEKINESIS" artist wrote. "Im certain some unreleased. If your a musician and you support this degenerate s**t? Your disgusting and there's NOTHING YOU COULD EVER SAY TO ME TO MAKE THIS OKAY. I hope u have the life u deserve."

SZA's Stance Against AI

SZA has previously called out AI technology, specifically its environmental impact due to its abundant use of resources via massive data centers. "AI is killing and polluting Black and Brown cities," she expressed on social media. "None of you care ‘cause [you’re] codependent on a machine. Have a great life."

Other artists have made similar condemnations, including a recent post from Tyler, The Creator about AI data centers in Georgia. "the growth of water contamination is insane," he wrote on IG. "shocked how this is even a convo but of course every official looks out for their own pocket linings. we as a whole might be too p***y and selfish to burn s**t down and will just keep scrolling and scrolling and scrolling. me included."