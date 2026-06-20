SZA Blasts AI Music Platform Suno & Allegedly Calls Out Diplo's Support Of It

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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SZA Blasts AI Music Suno Calls Out Diplo Support
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist SZA performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
SZA has previously been very critical of AI technology, and has now allegedly set her sights on Diplo having equity in Suno.

Suno is one of the most popular platforms for AI music these days, and the general controversies around the use of the technology apply just as much to the company. SZA reportedly took to her Instagram burner page to call the platform out and accuse Diplo of having equity in the company and training the model to replicate Black music without input from the artists themselves.

"lonno who needs to hear this but diplo has equity in suno and is actively attempting to train it on the best and brightest black minds of writers and producers," the singer allegedly wrote, according to OnThinIce on Twitter. "We make up 13% of the American population yet influence the world w our sound and perspective. I AINT HEARD A WHITE AI SONG YET…We have no protection in legislature
medical or creative. The easiest to steal from."

However, she did explicitly call out the practice of AI music via an IG Story on her main page. "Jus checked and music Ai has Trained off 238 of my songs," the "TELEKINESIS" artist wrote. "Im certain some unreleased. If your a musician and you support this degenerate s**t? Your disgusting and there's NOTHING YOU COULD EVER SAY TO ME TO MAKE THIS OKAY. I hope u have the life u deserve."

Read More: Juneteenth 2026: 15 Hip Hop & Soul Classics That Celebrate Black Joy & Pride

SZA's Stance Against AI

SZA has previously called out AI technology, specifically its environmental impact due to its abundant use of resources via massive data centers. "AI is killing and polluting Black and Brown cities," she expressed on social media. "None of you care ‘cause [you’re] codependent on a machine. Have a great life."

Other artists have made similar condemnations, including a recent post from Tyler, The Creator about AI data centers in Georgia. "the growth of water contamination is insane," he wrote on IG. "shocked how this is even a convo but of course every official looks out for their own pocket linings. we as a whole might be too p***y and selfish to burn s**t down and will just keep scrolling and scrolling and scrolling. me included."

Diplo hasn't publicly addressed this alleged call-out from SZA at press time. We will see if a wider conversation comes of this debacle.

Read More: The Knicks Owed Hip-Hop A Championship

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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