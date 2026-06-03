Victory Boyd Drops "Telekinesis" Lawsuit Against Travis Scott, SZA, & Future

Last year, Travis Scott, SZA, and Future were hit with a lawsuit from singer Victory Boyd, who accused the trio of stealing her “Like The Way It Sounds” demo to make the song "Telekinesis." This was a 2023 song on Scott's album UTOPIA.
As it turns out, Boyd had made the demo in 2019 as part of a collaboration with Ye. Kanye West provided the chords, and she came through with lyrics and vocals. Scott then used this demo with Ye's permission to make "Telekinesis." Boyd was even given credit and publishing for the song. However, she still sought a lawsuit.
According to Billboard, Boyd decided to drop the lawsuit today. She has decided to forgive and forget. As her legal team explained, the singer has gone through a spiritual change that has her wanting to drop this legal action.
Travis Scott Takes Legal Victory
“After some internal reflection, Victory decided to forgive Travis Scott and move past a legal process that felt like it was draining her creatively and spiritually. Victory is moving forward to focus on her art, her ministry and her life,” her lawyer Keith White said. “She sends her blessings to all of the parties in the case and is excited to move forward.”
Ultimately, "Telekinesis" was one of the most popular songs on UTOPIA and for good reason. However, this is a song that had been floating around online for years, with Kanye West's vocals all over it.
If you remember, much of UTOPIA came from Ye. There were even samples that had been used during the 2013 recording process of Yeezus. Either way, we're sure the artists involved are happy to move on from this legal battle.