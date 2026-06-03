Victory Boyd Drops "Telekinesis" Lawsuit Against Travis Scott, SZA, & Future

BY Alexander Cole
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Mar 3, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer Travis Scott watches the game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Victory Boyd was previously suing Travis Scott, SZA, and Future for stealing her 2019 demo, however, she has since dropped the suit.

Last year, Travis Scott, SZA, and Future were hit with a lawsuit from singer Victory Boyd, who accused the trio of stealing her “Like The Way It Sounds” demo to make the song "Telekinesis." This was a 2023 song on Scott's album UTOPIA.

As it turns out, Boyd had made the demo in 2019 as part of a collaboration with Ye. Kanye West provided the chords, and she came through with lyrics and vocals. Scott then used this demo with Ye's permission to make "Telekinesis." Boyd was even given credit and publishing for the song. However, she still sought a lawsuit.

According to Billboard, Boyd decided to drop the lawsuit today. She has decided to forgive and forget. As her legal team explained, the singer has gone through a spiritual change that has her wanting to drop this legal action.

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Travis Scott Takes Legal Victory

“After some internal reflection, Victory decided to forgive Travis Scott and move past a legal process that felt like it was draining her creatively and spiritually. Victory is moving forward to focus on her art, her ministry and her life,” her lawyer Keith White said. “She sends her blessings to all of the parties in the case and is excited to move forward.”

Ultimately, "Telekinesis" was one of the most popular songs on UTOPIA and for good reason. However, this is a song that had been floating around online for years, with Kanye West's vocals all over it.

If you remember, much of UTOPIA came from Ye. There were even samples that had been used during the 2013 recording process of Yeezus. Either way, we're sure the artists involved are happy to move on from this legal battle.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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