Rich Homie Quan’s Team Faces Backlash Over AI-Generated Music Video

Rich Homie Quan’s team is receiving mixed reactions online after releasing an AI-generated music video honoring the late Atlanta rapper, who passed away in 2024. The visual reportedly uses artificial intelligence to recreate Quan in emotional scenes, including moments showing him interacting with his children. While some fans viewed the tribute as heartfelt and modern, many others felt deeply uncomfortable with the use of AI to digitally recreate the rapper after his death.

“AI generating a dead man seeing his kids.. man WTF!” one person wrote online after clips from the video began circulating.

Another user added, “Imagine scrolling the net and you see an AI made video of your deceased father… society has lost all morals.”

Others appeared conflicted about the situation. Moreover, they acknowledged the emotional intention behind the release while still questioning the ethics of using AI in that way. “Sounds dope but don't know how I feel about it,” one fan admitted.

At the same time, several supporters defended Quan’s team and argued that the technology could help preserve his legacy for younger fans and family members. “I mean he’s not here to do it. And this is how they feel it keeps him alive in this day and time how others get upset,” another commenter wrote.

The AI-Generated Video Of Rich Homie Quan

Still, much of the backlash centered around growing concerns surrounding AI’s role in music and entertainment. Especially when it involves deceased artists who cannot consent to their likeness being recreated digitally.

“AI resurrecting the dead for clout and streams is next-level disrespectful,” another comment read. “Let the man rest in peace. Quan gave us enough real hits while he was here. This ain't a tribute, it's exploitation.”