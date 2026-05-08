Young Thug Addresses Rich Homie Quan's Family After Brother's Diss

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Young Thug Addresses Rich Homie Quan Family Brother Diss
Feb 1, 2017; London, England, UK; Jeffery Lamar Williams aka "Young Thug" in concert at The O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Richard Isaac/Rex Shutterstock/ZUMA Wire via USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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Young Thug recently paid tribute to Rich Homie Quan, which the late rapper's circle did not appreciate due to their unresolved fallout.

At one point in 2010s hip-hop, Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan were arguably the hottest duo in the genre. Sadly, their relationship broke down later on, and they were never able to mend it. Quan passed away while Thug was in prison due to the YSL RICO trial. However, their dynamic is once again under scrutiny thanks to a tribute post Thugger recently posted, which led to some criticism from hip-hop.

For those unaware, the YSL rapper had posted a video of him and his Rich Gang partner, writing in his post that he never switched up on Quan. Close affiliate Rich Homie Monta and Quan's brother Rich Homie Dre seemed to criticize the post online, which led to Thug responding to them online. Today (Friday, May 8), he had some more to say in various Instagram Story posts, specifically to Quan's parents.

"@richhomiedre tell them he was about to take the stand on me the week he died sense its a lie," Young Thug expressed concerning Rich Homie Quan, as caught by DJ Akademiks on IG. "I still luv em and wish he was here tho, I know I wouldn't have walked pass him sleeping on the floor."

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Rich Homie Quan & Young Thug's Relationship

"I don't need a recepit sissy tt's in blk&white," he continued. "R.I.P quan condolences to Mom. Dad knows I love him like my own, and I have always been respectful and i was there for him when he went through what he went through. All this because I made a post reminiscing about a person I spent a lot of my career with as a friend and brother. We all make mistakes but I'm not the reason he died, yall are. I always told him to stop drinking and stop popping pills. Yall made sure he had them when he woke up. Sorry pops for this goofy s**t but these n***as coming at me cause I posted your son in great regards."

Rich Homie Quan reportedly addressed Young Thug just days before his passing. "We do have a lot of music that hasn't been released. But who knows what the future holds? [...] I'm willing to have a conversation, and it'll start from there," he had remarked.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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