Young Thug Addresses Rich Homie Quan's Family After Brother's Diss

At one point in 2010s hip-hop, Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan were arguably the hottest duo in the genre. Sadly, their relationship broke down later on, and they were never able to mend it. Quan passed away while Thug was in prison due to the YSL RICO trial. However, their dynamic is once again under scrutiny thanks to a tribute post Thugger recently posted, which led to some criticism from hip-hop.

For those unaware, the YSL rapper had posted a video of him and his Rich Gang partner, writing in his post that he never switched up on Quan. Close affiliate Rich Homie Monta and Quan's brother Rich Homie Dre seemed to criticize the post online, which led to Thug responding to them online. Today (Friday, May 8), he had some more to say in various Instagram Story posts, specifically to Quan's parents.

"@richhomiedre tell them he was about to take the stand on me the week he died sense its a lie," Young Thug expressed concerning Rich Homie Quan, as caught by DJ Akademiks on IG. "I still luv em and wish he was here tho, I know I wouldn't have walked pass him sleeping on the floor."

Rich Homie Quan & Young Thug's Relationship

"I don't need a recepit sissy tt's in blk&white," he continued. "R.I.P quan condolences to Mom. Dad knows I love him like my own, and I have always been respectful and i was there for him when he went through what he went through. All this because I made a post reminiscing about a person I spent a lot of my career with as a friend and brother. We all make mistakes but I'm not the reason he died, yall are. I always told him to stop drinking and stop popping pills. Yall made sure he had them when he woke up. Sorry pops for this goofy s**t but these n***as coming at me cause I posted your son in great regards."