Rich Homie Quan Has Been Officially Subpoenaed In Young Thug Trial

Rich Homie Quan and Young Thug have had a complicated relationship over the years. The friends and Rich Gang members have beefed and made up, and now they will face each other on different sides of the court. Thugger's ongoing trial has subpoenaed Rich Homie Quan to testify before the court in the state of Atlanta. According to official court documents, the rapper will take the stand in the next couple weeks.

DJ Akademiks confirmed the existence of the subpoena on his Instagram. The internet personality took a screenshot from the X (formerly Twitter) fan account Thugger Daily, which included the aforementioned court document. Quan has been subpoenaed, but it's important to note that the rapper has not issued a statement. In other words, he has not confirmed whether he will cooperate or has already cooperated with Atlanta prosecutors. There has already been speculation that Rich Homie Quan "snitched" on his former Rich Gang brother, which he has denied adamantly.

Rich Homie Quan Has Been Ordered To Take The Stand

In October 2023, the rapper got on Instagram Live to shoot down rumors that he was to blame for Young Thug's legal situation. "Did I snitch? N**ga, my name ain’t in no paperwork, bro," he assured fans. "Suck my … did you suck one? Get you up outta here man." Quan was so adamant that he did not snitch that he offered $1 million to anybody who could prove otherwise. "Find my name on this paperwork," he added. "Right here, and I’ll give you a million dollars. We could trade [Instagram] Lives."

Part of the reason fans thought Quan was involved was because footage leaked of the rapper talking about Thug's YSL organization. The footage gained so much traction in July 2023 that Quan's manager, Rich Homie Monta, issued a statement. "I don’t think [there’s] a man in this world [that’s] never talked about some type of business or some type of way they felt," Monta wrote on Instagram. "All you p**sy a*s n**gas do that."

Young Thug is facing a racketeering conspiracy charge and two gang charges. If convicted, each charge carries a penalty of five to 20 years in prison.

