Elon Musk Blames Twitter Outage On “Massive Cyberattack”

Elon Musk, the Chief Technology Officer, CEO, and chief designer of Twitter (X), has the reason as to why his social media platform is suffering several issues right now. Some users have reported today that the once-beloved app is back for them. But there are still a fair number of people saying otherwise. In a post, Musk revealed that a supposed "massive cyberattack" is to blame. He explained further, "We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved." The outages started around 10 a.m. ET according to CNBC.

To be more specific, around 40,000 accounts were voicing their various complaints. Around 11:30 a.m., that number dropped to 28,000. These statistics were acquired by Downdetector, an analytics platform. They collect data from users who spot glitches and report them to the service. Even though Elon Musk did claim this to be reason for everything going awry, CNBC was not able to truly confirm if this factual. For better or worse, we may just have to take the billionaire businessman's word for now. Twitter (X) has not addressed it as a whole either, even when CNBC reached out for comment.

When Did Elon Musk Acquire Twitter?

Image via @itsavibe on X

Overall, this just makes Musk's tenure as essentially the head of the platform even worse. In fact, this is not the first time that users have reported problems since he took over. December 2022 and July 2023 have been the biggest hiccups the company has seen in that regard. That first encounter was especially a bad look for anyone who invested any stock at the start of Elon's reign.