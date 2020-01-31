Elon Musk
- MusicElon Musk Has Cheeky Answer For Kanye West's Rocket Ship TweetFor some reason, the tech tycoon also tagged Nicki Minaj, but as he was quick to remind us, starships are meant to fly.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureElon Musk Supports Russell Brand Amid Sexual Assault AccusationsThe tech tycoon said the actor is innocent until proven guilty, and remarked that he's in the "witch-hunting" phase.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsGrimes Demands Elon Musk Let Her See Their Son As Their Third Child Is RevealedThe musician deleted a tweet that alleged that the tech tycoon and his new workplace flame are keeping her in the dark when it comes to family.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TechMark Zuckerberg Seems To Call Off Fight, Says Elon Musk "Isn't Serious"Zuck says when Elon decides to get serious about the fight, he knows how to reach him.By Caroline Fisher
- TechElon Musk's "X" Twitter Rebrand Banned In Indonesia Under Pornographic LawsThe "x.com" domain was apparently previously used in ways that violated the country's laws against explicit content.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TechElon Musk Teases Twitter Rebranding, Sets Up Daily DM Limit For Non-Verified UsersAre you a fan of this new "X" vision, and how many DMs did you miss out on sending because of the new limit?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TechElon Musk Increases Twitter Rate LimitWill this increase be enough for terminally online people?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TechElon Musk's Twitter Implements "Temporary Limit" On Readable Posts Per DayUnverified accounts are only able to read 600 tweets per day at this time.By Hayley Hynes
- TechCardi B's Thirsty Tweet About Janelle Monáe's NSFW Video Causes Shadow Ban, She Asks Elon Musk For HelpCardi has promised the soon-to-be former Twitter CEO that she won't make the same mistake again.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsElon Musk Thinks U.S. Media Is Racist "Against Whites & Asians"The Twitter CEO's comments come in the midst of the Scott Adams controversy, during which the "Dilbert" comic creator was revealed as a racist.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTwitter Is Being Sued For Not Paying RentThe landlord of one of the social media platform's San Fransisco offices is seeking damages from Elon Musk.By Isaac Fontes
- TechElon Musk Is The First Person Ever To Lose $200 BillionThe businessman suffered a huge financial loss following a drastic drop in Tesla shares.By Isaac Fontes
- NewsElon Musk Tells The World "Don't Doubt Ur Vibe" On EDM SingleYou read that correctly.By Erika Marie