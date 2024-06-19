Elon Musk Faces Backlash For Sharing Racist Post About Crime Statistics

BYCole Blake141 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
FRANCE-TECHNOLOGY-IT-VIVATECH
SpaceX, Twitter and electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends an event during the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, on June 16, 2023. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP) (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)
Elon Musk's latest post isn't going over well.

Elon Musk is facing backlash on social media after sharing a racist post on X (formerly Twitter) about the total number of murders between the races. The post compares the total number of killings between the white and Black populations from 1950 and 2024. Disparities in homicide totals have commonly been used as a way of implying that Black Americans are inherently dangerous.

The post came in response to Sneako being punched by a security guard at the America First Political Action Conference. The user wrote: "It's true that things have changed since the 1950s. 1950s: Blacks killed about 600 more whites each year than whites killed blacks. Now: Blacks kill nearly 1,500 more whites each year than whites kill blacks." Musk responded with an exclamation point.

Read More: Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Ink "Verzuz" Deal With Elon Musk & X

Elon Musk Speaks At Cannes Lions International Festival Of Creativity

CANNES, FRANCE - JUNE 19: Chief Technology Officer of X Elon Musk speaks onstage during the "Exploring the New Frontiers of Innovation: Mark Read in Conversation with Elon Musk" session at the Lumiere Theatre during the Cannes Lions International Festival Of Creativity 2024 - Day Three on June 19, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Richard Bord/WireImage)

Predictably, he's facing tons of backlash for the move. When The Neighborhood Talk shared it on Instagram one user commented: "Those stats are literally NOT TRUE [laughing emojis] this is exactly why r@cism will never end…people like this just keep the fire lit and we'll forever be divided! Elon knows what he's doing by going along with it smh…bet y'all will still buy and drive his cars… smh." Another wrote: "He way more sinister than he shows tryna tell folks lol he brought Twitter for a reason." Check out Musk's tweet below.

Elon Musk Shares Racist Post

In addition to the controversial post, Musk has also been making headlines on Wednesday after Swizz Beatz and Timbaland announced they're bringing Verzuz to X. Be on the lookout for further updates on Elon Musk on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Elon Musk Rants About Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife, People Call Him "The Most Divorced Man On The Internet"

[Via].

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
7th Viva Technology Conference In Paris - Day 3TechElon Musk Is Ready To Ban Apple Products From His Companies1.7K
The Dean Collection X BACARDI Untameable House Party - Day 2TechSwizz Beatz & Timbaland Ink "Verzuz" Deal With Elon Musk & X388
Elon Musk Shareholder Lawsuit Trial Continues In San FranciscoTechElon Musk Thinks U.S. Media Is Racist "Against Whites & Asians"2.0K
BRITAIN-SCIENCE-DIPLOMACY-POLITICS-COMPUTERS-SUMMIT-AITechX (Formerly Twitter) Is Officially Allowing Porn But There's A Catch5.3K