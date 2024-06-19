Elon Musk Faces Backlash For Sharing Racist Post About Crime Statistics

Elon Musk's latest post isn't going over well.

Elon Musk is facing backlash on social media after sharing a racist post on X (formerly Twitter) about the total number of murders between the races. The post compares the total number of killings between the white and Black populations from 1950 and 2024. Disparities in homicide totals have commonly been used as a way of implying that Black Americans are inherently dangerous.

The post came in response to Sneako being punched by a security guard at the America First Political Action Conference. The user wrote: "It's true that things have changed since the 1950s. 1950s: Blacks killed about 600 more whites each year than whites killed blacks. Now: Blacks kill nearly 1,500 more whites each year than whites kill blacks." Musk responded with an exclamation point.

Elon Musk Speaks At Cannes Lions International Festival Of Creativity

CANNES, FRANCE - JUNE 19: Chief Technology Officer of X Elon Musk speaks onstage during the "Exploring the New Frontiers of Innovation: Mark Read in Conversation with Elon Musk" session at the Lumiere Theatre during the Cannes Lions International Festival Of Creativity 2024 - Day Three on June 19, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Richard Bord/WireImage)

Predictably, he's facing tons of backlash for the move. When The Neighborhood Talk shared it on Instagram one user commented: "Those stats are literally NOT TRUE [laughing emojis] this is exactly why r@cism will never end…people like this just keep the fire lit and we'll forever be divided! Elon knows what he's doing by going along with it smh…bet y'all will still buy and drive his cars… smh." Another wrote: "He way more sinister than he shows tryna tell folks lol he brought Twitter for a reason." Check out Musk's tweet below.

Elon Musk Shares Racist Post