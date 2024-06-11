Elon Musk Is Ready To Ban Apple Products From His Companies

Elon Musk is furious with Apple's latest move.

Elon Musk says he plans to ban all Apple products from his companies after they announced a partnership with OpenAI at WWDC 2024, earlier this week. When CEO Tim Cook shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), Musk weighed in with serious criticism of the move.

"Don’t want it. Either stop this creepy spyware or all Apple devices will be banned from the premises of my companies," he wrote at first. He added: "If Apple integrates OpenAI at the OS level, then Apple devices will be banned at my companies. That is an unacceptable security violation. And visitors will have to check their Apple devices at the door, where they will be stored in a Faraday cage." From there, he ranted: "It’s patently absurd that Apple isn’t smart enough to make their own AI, yet is somehow capable of ensuring that OpenAI will protect your security & privacy! Apple has no clue what’s actually going on once they hand your data over to OpenAI. They’re selling you down the river."

Elon Musk Speaks At Milken Institute's Global Conference

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MAY 6: Elon Musk, co-founder of Tesla and SpaceX and owner of X Holdings Corp., speaks at the Milken Institute's Global Conference at the Beverly Hilton Hotel,on May 6, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. The 27th annual global conference explores various topics, from the rise of generative AI to electric vehicle trends and features participants, soccer star David Beckham and actor Ashton Kutcher. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

OpenAI is best known for creating ChatGPT. “Suppose you want to create a custom bedtime story for your six-year-old who loves butterflies and solving riddles,” Apple software chief Craig Federighi said during the conference. “Put in your initial idea, and send to ChatGPT.” OpenAI has also already landed a multibillion-dollar deal with Microsoft.

Elon Musk Calls Out Apple For AI Implementation