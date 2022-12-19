Elon Musk has posted a poll asking his Twitter followers whether he should step down as head of the social media platform. Musk says that he plans to abide by the results, whatever they may be.

“Should I step down as head of Twitter?” Musk tweeted. “I will abide by the results of this poll.”

BERLIN, GERMANY DECEMBER 01: SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer Award 2020 on December 01, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images)

In further posts, he added: “As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it,” as well as, “Those who want power are the ones who least deserve it.”

Prior to releasing the poll, he announced that decisions would be made democratically going forward.

He said: “Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won’t happen again.”

Musk didn’t confirm who at Twitter would replace him. However, when Lex Fridman offered to take up the mantle, he gave some insight as to how he’s been coping with taking over the site.

“You must like pain a lot,” Musk said. “One catch: you have to invest your life savings in Twitter and it has been in the fast lane to bankruptcy since May. Still want the job?”

As of Sunday night, the poll sits at 56.5% in favor of Musk stepping down and 43.5% in support of him staying on. Over 10 million users have participated.

It isn’t the first time that Musk has made a decision for the platform based on a user poll. He previously welcomed Donald Trump back to the site after conducting a similar poll.

