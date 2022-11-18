Elon Musk is a polarizing person. He has his fair share of staunch defenders, while others simply hate that he exists. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO is known for his desperate need for validation on the internet, and it ultimately led to him buying Twitter.

At first, Musk was going to weasel his way out of the Twitter deal, but instead, he was forced to buy it. Since that time, he has done nothing but run it into the ground with bad ideas. Numerous employees have walked out, and Twitter Blue was nothing but an unmitigated disaster.

Elon Musk’s Twitter Continues To Fail

Last night, things went from bad to worse as the majority of Twitter employees made it clear they’d rather get severance than keep working there. Now, there is a feeling that Twitter is going to crash soon. In the midst of this, Elon Musk continued to post, and even said “we just hit another all-time high in Twitter usage lol.”

Let that sink in … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

While this might be good for Musk, it’s important to note that this all-time high comes during an all-time low in advertiser interest. Not to mention, most people just want to watch the trainwreck happen in real-time. It’s not like people are on the site because they like what Musk is doing.

Posting Through It

Either way, Musk is doing everything he can to make sure that people think he’s not upset about his failures. He posted numerous memes that make fun of the site’s impending doom. Of course, many of these memes were posted in his replies, and he simply stole them for himself.

Twitter’s demise is mostly exaggerated. The website will not shut down today or tomorrow. However, there is a severe lack of employees at Twitter right now, and this could very well lead to a wide-scale blackout in the coming weeks.

Let us know what you think of Musk’s reign as Twitter owner, in the comments down below.

[Via]