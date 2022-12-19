Could Elon Musk’s short-lived reign as head of Twitter be coming to an end? If the results of his most recent poll on the app mean anything, then the answer is a resounding yes. Luckily, there are already a few brave souls brave enough to want to replace him should he depart.

As AllHipHop notes, the South African became the proud owner of the social media site at the end of October. Since then, we’ve seen nothing short of chaos ensue with mass layoffs and lawsuit threats. Lately, there’s even been the suspension of several journalists from the platform.

CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk speaks at the Tesla Giga Texas manufacturing “Cyber Rodeo” grand opening party on April 7, 2022 in Austin, Texas. – Tesla welcomed throngs of electric car lovers to Texas on April 7 for a huge party inaugurating a “gigafactory” the size of 100 professional soccer fields. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking of the latter matter, Musk also used a Twitter poll to determine whether reporters who he claimed were guilty of doxxing him should be allowed back on the app immediately, or if they should have to wait a week. Later, the father of 10 spoke to some of the unbanned during a Spaces session. When his actions were compared to how the site previously handled the Hunter Biden article, he was quick to leave the chat.

On Sunday (December 18), the CEO asked his 122.2M followers if he should “step down as head” of his recent multi-billion dollar purchase. “I will abide by the results of this poll.

The final count shows that 42.5% want Musk to stay in his position. The majority 57.5%, though, would be happy to see him relinquish some control. This is likely largely due to the consistent and unusual changes he’s making on the popular platform.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

First it was charging a monthly fee to obtain a verified badge (thus resulting in an abundance of impersonations). Now he’s preventing users from promoting their other social media profiles on Twitter. As a result, many are becoming increasingly disappointed in their recent user experience.

A report from TMZ reveals that on Sunday (December 18), Musk made an announcement via Support. “We recognize that many of our users are active on other social media platforms,” the statement reads.

“However, we will no longer allow free promotion of certain social media platforms on Twitter. Specifically, we will remove accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social platforms and content that contains links or usernames for the following platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post.”

To clarify, Support noted that they’re banning the cross-posting of content between sites. What they want to avoid is “unadulterated plugging of one’s other accounts” that lead away from Twitter. It seems that Linktree URLs are also prohibited, which many content creators use to direct fans to their various pages.

This is a major change. It is now against Twitter policy to link any of your social media platforms to your account unless you pay to do so. Even using a Linktree link is not allowed. pic.twitter.com/PeD1P0Q0tY — Shane Pittman (@StarringShane) December 18, 2022

Amid all the chaos, Snoop Dogg has come forward on the website with an interesting poll of his own. “Should I run Twitter?” the Death Row head asked his 20.8M followers yesterday.

A resounding 81% have voted yes so far, with another six hours left to get yours in at the time of publishing.

Should I run Twitter ? — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) December 19, 2022

Do you think Snoop Dogg would be a good contender for Twitter head in the event that Elon Musk steps down? Let us know below, and check back later for any updates on the situation.

[Via] [Via]