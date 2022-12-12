Elon Musk and Twitter will be relaunching the Twitter Blue service on Monday. The company has announced that iPhone users will have to pay a higher fee to access the subscription.

“We’re relaunching @TwitterBlue on Monday,” the official Twitter account posted. “Subscribe on web for $8/month or on iOS for $11/month to get access to subscriber-only features, including the blue checkmark.”

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL – MAY 27: Elon Musk, founder and CEO of SpaceX, participates in a press conference at the Kennedy Space Center on May 27, 2020 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley were scheduled to be the first people since the end of the Space Shuttle program in 2011 to be launched into space from the United States, but the launch was postponed due to bad weather. (Photo by Saul Martinez/Getty Images)

The Twitter Blue service will allow subscribers access to a blue checkmark, the ability to edit tweets, and upload high-quality videos.

The decision to increase the price for iOS users comes following Musk’s feud with Apple. The increase is likely to cover a fee put forth on Twitter by Apple’s App Store. Musk called out the company on Twitter, last month, directly tagging Tim Cook in his posts.

In the time since, Musk and Cook have met up and come to a mutual understanding.

“Good conversation,” Musk said of meeting the Apple CEO. “Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store. Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so.”

Musk’s takeover of Twitter hasn’t come without its share of controversy. Massive layoffs, unbanning polarizing accounts, and more all culminated in the Telsa CEO being booed on stage with Dave Chappelle on Sunday night in San Francisco.

Check out Twitter’s announcement below.

