Elon Musk says that Twitter will be relaunching its premium service for verified accounts, next month. The feature will once again allow all users to purchase verification for $8 per month.

“Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates,” Elon tweeted.

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL – MAY 27: Elon Musk, founder and CEO of SpaceX, participates in a press conference at the Kennedy Space Center on May 27, 2020 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley were scheduled to be the first people since the end of the Space Shuttle program in 2011 to be launched into space from the United States, but the launch was postponed due to bad weather. (Photo by Saul Martinez/Getty Images)

He added that the change was “painful, but necessary.”

When asked for clarification, Musk explained, “All verified individual humans will have same blue check, as boundary of what constitutes ‘notable’ is otherwise too subjective. Individuals can have secondary tiny logo showing they belong to an org if verified as such by that org. Longer explanation next week.”

Musk says that the feature will be launching on Friday, December 2.

When Musk initially released the premium service, it spawned a wave of fake accounts posing as public figures on the platform.

The announcement of its return comes days after Musk welcomed back several banned accounts to the site. Kanye West, Andrew Tate, Jordan Peterson, and former president Donald Trump were among them.

“The people have spoken. Amnesty begins next week,” Musk tweeted at the time. He had conducted a poll asking users whether Trump should be allowed back on the site.

Check out Musk’s explanation of the changes to Twitter’s premium service below.

