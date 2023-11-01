Elon Musk Blames Mark Zuckberg For MMA Fight Falling Through

Elon Musk has claimed that Mark Zuckerberg is the reason their hypothetical MMA fight didn't happen. “Italy actually was willing to let us use the Coliseum. I was like, well, can’t turn that down. Then I was like, well, if it’s going to be in the Coliseum, I like UFC and everything, but we don’t have tons of ads in UFC branding on the Coliseum 'cause it’s a place of great history. You don’t want to have it be all like NASCAR. And then Zuck pulled out," Musk told Joe Rogan.

Whether there's any truth to that remains to be seen. Back in August, Zuckerberg pulled out with a very different series of events. "I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I'm going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously," Zuckerberg wrote on Threads. Furthermore, the Meta founder is yet to respond to Musk's latest claims.

Musk Muses Dating App Feature For X

Meanwhile, Musk has pitching more ways to save X, formerly Twitter. On an all-hands call last week, employees were informed that the company was worth $19B, which is less than half of the $44B that Musk paid a year ago. Much of that value has been tanked by Musk's managerial incompetence. However, Musk is confident that he is about to launch the app's saving grace. On the same call, According to a source who attended, an all-hands meeting at X, Musk wants a full-integrated dating app to the site next year. However, according to Insider, details on how the feature would work are fuzzy. Despite this, Musk is very keen on the idea and has his usual notions that it's the thing that will save the site.

Meanwhile, Musk also promised to provide Gaza with access to his Starlink satellites. Starlink is the satellite internet provider that Musk owns. It operates all over the world and was used in Ukraine, until the Russia-supporting Musk pulled access to the service. However, Israel has publicly objected the support. Israel will use all means at its disposal to fight this. HAMAS will use it for terrorist activities. There is no doubt about it, we know it, and musk knows it. HAMAS is ISIS. Perhaps Musk would be willing to condition it with the release of our abducted babies, sons, daughters, elderly people. All of them! By then, my office will cut any ties with starlink," Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Kahri wrote on X.

