Elon Musk Confirms Amber Heard “Overwatch” Cosplay Rumor With Photo Evidence

Elon Musk has shared an image of Amber Heard dressed as Mercy from the popular video game Overwatch. The photo serves as confirmation of a claim that Musk made in his recently released biography. In the biography, Musk claimed that Heard worked to cosplay the character after he said she looked like her. “So she spent two months designing and commissioning a head-to-toe costume so she could role-play for him,” the excerpt in question reads. It is unclear if this "roleplay" was sexual in nature.

“She did dress up as Mercy. It was awesome,” Musk wrote on X, formerly Twitter, as people began to ask him if the rumor was true. That lead Musk to also share a personal photo of Heard in the costume. Given the distinct lack of layers under the cosplay, and the garter belts that can be seen in the image, it's likely that this was something for the bedroom more than anything else. Heard's representatives did not immediately response to requests from several outlets for comments.

Heard Painted In A Terrible Light By Biography

However, the Overwatch cosplay is the only positive thing the biography has to say about Heard. “Kimbal [Musk's brother] and friends hated her [Heard] with a passion that made their distaste for Justine [Wilson, Musk’s first wife] pale,” the book reads. "“It’s really sad that he falls in love with these people who are really mean to him. They’re beautiful, no question, but they have a very dark side, and Elon knows they are toxic," Kimbal is also quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Musk's ex Grimes also bashed Heard. “My Dungeons and Dragons alignment would be chaotic good. Whereas Amber’s is probably chaotic evil," the singer is quoted as saying. However, Heard took the high road when interviewed for the biography herself. “I love him very much. Elon loves fire, and sometimes it burns him," Heard said. Elsewhere, the biography also revealed that Musk has a secret third child with Grimes. That brings his total number of children to at least seven. Musk has developed a reputation for fathering children with a number of women, many of whom he employed.

