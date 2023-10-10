Elon Musk Threatened Warner Bros With “Scorched-Earth” Letter If Amber Heard Was Fired From “Aquaman 2”: Report

Elon Musk was reportedly ready to "burn the house down" if Warner Bros. fired Amber Heard from Aquaman 2, according to a new report from Variety. The outlet says that fans of Johnny Depp paid the court fees for the release of documents from Heard’s therapist, Dr. Dawn Hughes, which stem from her infamous defamation trial with the actor. The notes reveal that Heard viewed the Aquaman 2 set as hostile and feature claims that Momoa would dress like Johnny Depp while wanting her fired.

“Jason said he wanted me fired,” the notes say. “Jason drunk — late on set. Dressing like Johnny. Has all the rings too.” Momoa hasn't addressed the comments, but a DC spokesperson told the outlet: “Jason Momoa conducted himself in a professional manner at all times on the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.” Another insider on the set added: “Jason works his ass off, likes to have a beer once in a while like everyone, but doesn’t show up drunk to set... And he isn’t dressing like Johnny Depp. He has always dressed in that bohemian style.”

Amber Heard & Jason Momoa Promote "Aquaman"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 03: Amber Heard and Jason Momoa discuss "Aquaman" with the Build Series at Build Studio on December 03, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

When the outlet looked into why Heard was never fired, a source revealed that Musk, Heard's former boyfriend, had one of his litigators send a “scorched-earth letter to Warner Bros. threatening to burn the house down” if she was let go. Musk also hasn't commented on the report. Musk and Heard dated for the year following her divorce from Johnny Depp.

Aquaman 2 will finally be hitting theaters on December 20. When Heard's presence was barely included in the trailer for the film, rumors began floating that her role was edited down due to the highly-publicized defamation trial with Johnny Depp. Director James Wan has said that this isn't the case.

