Aquaman 2
- Pop CultureElon Musk Threatened Warner Bros With "Scorched-Earth" Letter If Amber Heard Was Fired From "Aquaman 2": ReportElon Musk reportedly sent a heated letter to Warner Bros. warning them not to fire Amber Heard from "Aquaman 2."By Cole Blake
- MoviesJason Momoa Might Exit "Aquaman" Due To "Terrible" ScriptA reliable insider says Momoa wants to leave the character of "Aquaman" behind after terrible sequel test-screenings. By Emily Burr
- Pop CultureAmber Heard's Rep Denies She's Been Cut From "Aquaman 2": ReportAfter an outlet claimed their source told them Heard was no longer a part of the film, her rep jumped in to clear the air.By Erika Marie
- MoviesDC Films Says Amber Heard's "Aquaman 2" Role Reduction Was Unrelated To Johnny DeppThe President of DC Films has testified that Amber Heard's role being reduced in "Aquaman 2" had nothing to do with Johnny Depp.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsAmber Heard Confirms Her "Aquaman 2" Role Was Reduced Due To Johnny Depp TrialAmber Heard says that the ongoing defamation trial with Johnny Depp caused her role in "Aquaman 2" to be reduced, despite her fighting against the decision.By Cole Blake
- MoviesPetition To Have Amber Heard Removed From "Aquaman 2" Hits 3 Million SignaturesA petition with over 3 million signatures is calling for Amber Heard to be removed from "Aquaman 2."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureAmber Heard's "Aquaman 2" Screen Time Totals Less Than 10 Minutes: ReportPetitions seeking to have the actress removed from the film entirely surfaced online amid her legal battle with Johnny Depp.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureAmber Heard Blasted As Petition To Have Her Removed From "Aquaman 2" Gains Over 2.2 Million SignaturesFilming has already wrapped, but while Heard and ex Johnny Depp battle it out in court, his fans have called her out for alleged domestic abuse.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJason Momoa Shows Off “Aquaman 2” Costume: “New Suit, More Action”Jason Momoa gave fans the first look at his sleek new costume via Instagram.By Hayley Hynes
- MoviesYahya Abdul-Mateen II Shares Insane Physique In Preparation For “Aquaman 2"The 35-year-old actor has been living in the gym, clearly.By EJ Panaligan
- Pop Culture"Aquaman 2" Director James Wan Shares Sequel TitleJames Wan has shared the official title to the "Aquaman" sequel. By Kevin Quinitchett
- Pop CultureAmber Heard "Aquaman 2" Firing Story Reportedly InaccurateReports that Amber Heard was fired from "Aquaman 2" are "inaccurate" according to a writer for The Hollywood Reporter.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureAmber Heard Has Been Fired From Jason Momoa's "Aquaman 2": ReportThis news comes amid Heard and Johnny Depp’s brutal legal battle.By hnhh
- Pop CultureJohnny Depp Reportedly Tries To Have Amber Heard Fired From "Aquaman 2"After a petition gathered more than 1.5 million signatures to have Amber Heard fired from "Aquaman 2," Johnny Depp reportedly called in a favor at Warner Bros. to reinforce the likelihood of that happening.By Ellie Spina
- Relationships"Aquaman 2" Petition To Remove Amber Heard Collects 1.5 Million SignaturesAmber Heard's future with DC Films is not looking hopeful. By Ellie Spina
- Movies“Aquaman 2” Production Put On Hold After Jason Momoa Gets Run Over By BulldozerA bulldozer won't stop Jason's protest. By Chantilly Post
- Movies"Aquaman 2" Gets 2022 Release Date But Spin-Off Films Are In The WorksProducers are developing a "horror-tinged spin-off" of the blockbuster film.By Erika Marie
- Entertainment"Aquaman 2" Release Date Has Been AnnouncedThe anticipated sequel will take a minute to prepare. By Mitch Findlay
- Movies"Aquaman" Sequel Offically UnderwayThe sequel to DC Studios' billion-dollar success has been confirmed.By Alex Zidel