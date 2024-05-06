Elon Musk Weighs In On Drake & Kendrick Lamar Battle, Neglects To Give An Actual Opinion

Elon Musk has a lot of haters out there, especially as it pertains to how he has handled the acquisition of Twitter. Arguably, the website has gotten a lot worse since he took over. Overall, the vibes are wrecked beyond belief, with bots wreaking havoc on the website. However, he seems to be under the assumption that he has made things better. As it turns out, some big stories have been able to mask Twitter's issues thanks to the incredible degree of engagement going on. The Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef is a prime example.

As we have reported extensively, Drake and Kendrick Lamar have been going at it all weekend. The two have dropped off some pretty killer diss tracks, and fans are picking sides. As for Elon Musk, he seems to be tapped into all of this. After all, the traffic being generated on Twitter right now is good for his bottom line. Below, you can see that Musk replied to DJ Akademiks after he went live to give his take on who was winning the battle. It was here where Elon simply said "everyone is talking about this battle!"

Elon Musk Speaks

Elon neglected to reveal whom he thinks is winning. However, it is pretty clear that Elon is not fully equipped to answer that kind of question. After all, he doesn't really scream "hip-hop" now does he? At the end of the day, he just wants to bring more attention to himself and his platform. However, Twitter has proven to be a great place for commentary and up-to-the-second updates on the greatest beef in the history of hip-hop.

Let us know what you think of this commentary from Elon Musk, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that either Kendrick or Drake has done enough to be declared a winner in all of this? Did you enjoy the songs that you got out of both artists this weekend? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

