Sneako's Teeth Get Broken In By Security Guard At AFPAC Event

Sneako isn't too worried about the incident.

Sneako suffered a chipped tooth after a security guard punched him in the face during the America First Political Action Conference in Detroit over the weekend. In one clip circulating on social media, Sneako appears to knock the security guard's hat off, which prompts him to dive at him into a crowd of people. Afterward, the streamer explained what went down.

“Smile for me, man. This was the security guard at this event,” the person filming him said. Sneako responded: “The guy that shut off the speech to go play his music, I just got rocked in the face. But I’m a non-violent person.” Another person added: “Yeah, man, we’ll take you through the legal necessary ways we’ve got to do,” while one more said: “We should probably press charges now.” It's unclear whether he actually followed through with filing a police report.

Security Guard Jumps Into The Crowd

Afterward, Sneako hopped on X (formerly Twitter) to address the incident. “Security guard sabotaged the event and turned off the mic," he said. "He started playing music and taunting the guests. He punched me and fell over. Chipped tooth. No big deal.” When one fan shared their support in the replies, Sneako wrote back: "If a UFC champion and a jumping superman man punch can’t knock me down I don’t know what can. Im good bro." Other fans had more mixed responses to the incident. One user wrote: "He’d maul you if people weren’t there to help. Stop playing victim and keep your hands to yourself next time because you could really get hurt." Check out Sneako's comments on the situation below.

Sneako Speaks Out After Getting Punched