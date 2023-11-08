Sneako Goes After Mike Majlak For Past Heroin Use

Sneako loves to stir the pot.

Sneako is perhaps one of the most mean-spirited streamers in the world right now. Overall, this is not an exaggeration. Although his YouTube channel began as an interesting deep dive into life and spirituality, he eventually devolved. The streamer saw where the algorithm was going and decided to grift in one direction. He became a redpill YouTuber and content creator who just existed to denigrate women while also taking shots at the most marginalized people.

However, the redpill sphere has quickly died off. At this point, no one actually takes that whole movement seriously. Instead, people are rightfully put off by it. Not to mention, big creators in the space like Andrew Tate and Fresh & Fit just aren't relevant anymore. That said, Sneako is able to continue making headlines thanks to his actions and words online. For instance, in the video clip below, he went after Mike Majlak, who is a co-host on Logan Paul's podcast, Impaulsive.

Sneako Gets Personal

Essentially, Mike had said that creators like Sneako were cornballs with very little life experience. However, Sneako and Myron Gaines from Fresh & Fit began admonishing Majlak for his past addiction to heroin. The content creators made the argument that Majlak's only life experience is being addicted to heroin for 10 years. Majlak has made it his mission to educate people about how he turned his life around. He wants to be a positive influence on the world. However, the fact that Majlak was ever an addict in the first place, is somehow disqualifying in their eyes.

These two clearly do not care for Majlak, and the feeling is most definitely mutual. Only time will tell whether or not Majlak responds. Let us know what you think of all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

