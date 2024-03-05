Meta Outage: Elon Musk Expertly Trolls Mark Zuckerberg's Social Platforms

Instagram and Facebook seem to be back to normal for now, but not before the Twitter/X CEO was able to throw some shade.

BYHayley Hynes
ElonMuskMarkZuckerbergMetaOutage

It's no secret that Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg aren't on the greatest of terms, especially after their highly anticipated fight failed to come to fruition last year. We may not ever see the Twitter/X head and the Meta boss square off in the ring, but Musk is still getting some shots in at his nemesis via social media. If you were online today, you might've noticed some outages occurring across Instagram and Facebook, leaving some users frustrated and unable to share content or communicate with loved ones.

Thankfully, things are back to normal at the time of publication, but they weren't fixed before the Tesla CEO threw shade at Zuckerberg. "If you're reading this post, it's because our servers are working," he tweeted mid-way through Tuesday (March 5) morning. Meanwhile, anyone trying to view the latest posts over on Meta-owned apps was rendered unable to refresh their feed or upload anything of their own.

Read More: Mark Zuckerberg Net Worth 2023: What Is The Facebook CEO Worth?

Elon Musk Confirms Twitter/X is Stable During Meta Outages

Minutes later, Musk posted a meme from Dreamworks' Madagascar, in which one leader penguin (X) gives orders to three others (IG, Facebook, and Threads). Beneath is a post from Andy Stone, who writes, "We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now." Though it's unclear if the engineer also runs the official X account, they got in on the fun too, tweeting, "We know why you're all here [right now]" first thing this morning.

Since his tumultuous takeover, Elon Musk has handed over many of his responsibilities at Twitter/X to other tech experts. Of course, that doesn't mean he isn't still one of the platform's most popular users. Besides his shady message aimed at Zuckerberg today, we also saw the South African go viral for his response to Kanye West's online comments about rockets. Read all about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Elon Musk Has Cheeky Answer For Kanye West's Rocket Ship Tweet

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the former Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, she stepped down after two years in 2024 to pursue other creative opportunities but remains on staff part-time to cover music, gossip, and pop culture news. Currently, she contributes similar content on Blavity and 21Ninety, as well as on her personal blog where she also offers tarot/astrology services. Hayley resides on the western side of Canada, previously spending a year in Vancouver to study Fashion Marketing at Blanche Macdonald Centre and Journalism at Mount Royal University in Calgary before that. She's passionate about helping others heal through storytelling, and shares much more about her life on Instagram @hayleyhynes.