Elon Musk & Mark Zuckerberg Fight Remains In Limbo, “Zuck Declined,” Tesla CEO Says

There’s been plenty of talk about Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg coming head-to-head, but it seems very few action steps are actually being put into motion. Both tech gurus have received offers from renowned athletes to help them train, though they both have years of experience in various martial arts disciplines, to begin with. There are major physical differences between Musk and Zuckerberg that have raised concerns, such as their 7″ height difference (6’2″ and 5’7″, respectively), as well as their weight disparity (230 and 145).

Nevertheless, both have expressed determination to move forward with arranging an event (live streamed on X, of course), until the Meta head expressed frustration about his competitor’s lack of seriousness this past weekend. “I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on,” Zuckerberg shared via Threads. “I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity.”

Elon Musk Breaks Down the Mark Zuckerberg Situation

According to the South African, however, that might not be the case. His version of the story (as told in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon) claims that Zuckerberg specifically declined to fight at the Colosseum. Still determined to bring their vision to fruition, Musk suggested a fight at the 39-year-old’s home Octogan as a “safe space.” “Tragically, he was ahem, ‘travelling,'” the engineer snarked while sharing a DailyMail article reporting on how the fight first became a discussion.

Elon Musk makes it sound like Mark Zuckerberg is the one being difficult, or perhaps avoiding the fight. It appears that if/when the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu fighter does name a location, then his multi-talented opponent is more than up to the challenge. Interestingly, the Meta CEO shared how seriously he’s been taking his training by discussing some of the changes he’s apparently made to his diet to help him grow closer in weight to Elon. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

