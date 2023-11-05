Mark Zuckerberg Tears ACL During MMA Training

Mark Zuckerberg has revealed that he suffered a torn ACL while training for a competitive MMA fight set for early next year. He provided the update on Instagram, earlier this week, confirming that he still intends to go through with the fight after a delay.

"Tore my ACL sparring and just got out of surgery to replace it. Grateful for the doctors and team taking care of me. I was training for a competitive MMA fight early next year, but now that's delayed a bit. Still looking forward to doing it after I recover. Thanks to everyone for the love and support," the 39-year-old wrote on Instagram.

Mark Zuckerberg With UFC President Dana White

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 01: Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook/Meta, poses with UFC president Dana White during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

The Meta CEO has been posting updates on his MMA training on social media for years at this point. He and Elon Musk made headlines, earlier this year, by teasing a fight and sending shots at each other on social media on several occasions. Eventually, the fight fell through, which Zuckerberg blamed on Musk.

Mark Zuckerberg Shares Injury Update

"I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I'm going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously," Zuckerberg wrote on his site, Threads. Check out his latest injury update above.

