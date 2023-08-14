Mark Zuckerberg Says Elon Musk “Isn’t Serious” About Fighting: “It’s Time To Move On”

Mark Zuckerberg called out Elon Musk amid their ongoing feud on social media, Saturday. In doing so, he remarked on the site, Threads, that the Tesla billionaire “isn’t serious” about their much-discussed cage fight match.

“I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity,” Zuckerberg wrote. “Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

Read More: Mark Zuckerberg Pushes Back Against Elon Musk’s Desire To Control MMA Fight

Mark Zuckerberg Wants To Fight Elon Musk

(COMBO/FILES) This combination of file photographs created on June 22, 2023 shows SpaceX, Twitter and electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk during his visit at the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris on June 16, 2023 (R) and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg testifying before the House Financial Services Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, DC on October 23, 2019. Tech titans Zuckerberg and Musk are in a fierce business rivalry that has spilt over into a playground spat, with the two men offering to fight each other in a cage. (Photo by Mandel NGAN and Alain JOCARD / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN,ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)

Musk and Zuckerberg initially agreed to the idea of a fight back in June; however, in the time since, the two have gotten little done in terms of organizing the match. Instead, they’ve mostly bickered over social media. At one point, Musk claimed he might need surgery and mentioned getting an MRI.

On Sunday, Musk shared a screenshot of a text message exchange between himself and Zuckerberg. “I don’t want to keep hyping something that will never happen, so you should either decide you’re going to do this and do it soon, or we should move on,” Zuckerberg wrote to Musk, who admitted that he hasn’t been “practicing much.”

Read More: Mark Zuckerberg Calls Out Elon Musk Over Potential Cage Fight

[Via]