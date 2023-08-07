Mark Zuckerberg Calls Out Elon Musk Over Potential Cage Fight

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk traded shots on social media over the weekend regarding the idea of fighting each other in a previously discussed cage match. Musk remarked in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the fight would be streamed on the aforementioned platform if it does occur. Zuckerberg, using his new site, Threads, trolled Musk over the comment.

“Shouldn’t we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?” the Meta CEO fired back at Musk on Threads. Before Zuckerberg’s comment, Musk had also remarked that he’s been “lifting weights throughout the day preparing for the fight.” He added: “Don’t have time to work out, so I just bring them to work. Aiming to get to 50-pound free weights this week. I build muscle fast. Physical endurance is my weak spot, so I’m aiming to make this quick.”

Mark Zuckerberg & Elon Musk Prepare To Fight

“I’m ready today,” Zuckerberg further said on Threads. “I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn’t confirmed. Not holding my breath. I love this sport and will continue competing with people who train no matter what happens here.” Discussing his chances in the bout, Musk said: “If the fight is short, I probably win. If long, he may win on endurance. I am much bigger and there is a reason MMA has weight divisions.”

Musk and Zuckerberg initially agreed to the idea of a fight back in June; however, little progress towards it coming to fruition has amounted since then. Zuckerberg even told Meta employees at the end of July that he doubted it would end up happening.

