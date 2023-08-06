Elon Musk To Live Stream Mark Zuckerberg Fight On X

Elon Musk recently took to X, giving an update on his upcoming fight with Mark Zuckerberg. The two tech moguls have been teasing the battle for a minute, and now it’s looking like it’s actually going to happen. According to Musk, fans can get a front-row seat to the high-anticipated fight on his newly-rebranded X, and all proceeds will be donated to charity to help veterans. Reportedly, the two of them have been training with the likes of UFC legends, so this should be good.

There’s no official date for the fight yet, however, TMZ claims it won’t be happening for at least another few months. According to the outlet, Musk needs some more time to prepare. The duo has a pretty huge size disparity, which some critics note could make for an unfair fight. Musk stands at 6’2″ and 230 lbs, while Zuckerberg stands at 5’7″ and 150 lbs. With that being said, Zuckerberg is a fair bit younger than Musk, and has been training for far longer. The fight location is also yet to be announced.

Elon Musk Teases Mark Zuckerberg Fight

Photo by Tobias Hase/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Zuckerberg told Threads that he’s been eating a pretty hefty diet as of late. Though most of his calorie intake is coming from fast food, it appears to be working for him. “Not cutting weight so I need ~4000 calories a day to offset all the activity,” he explained. The Meta founder also revealed his go-to McDonald’s order while in training, which is “20 nuggets, a quarter pounder, large fries, Oreo McFlurry, apple pie, and maybe some side cheeseburgers for later.”

It was reported last month that Zuck has enlisted the help of UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski. Musk is tapping Georges St. Pierre and John Danaher for his training. While it appeared that Musk could have been distracted by Twitter’s recent rebranding, it’s clear that he hasn’t forgotten about what’s been dubbed the “tech bro fight of the century.”

