Mark Zuckerberg Seems To Call Off Fight, Says Elon Musk “Isn’t Serious”

Zuck says when Elon decides to get serious about the fight, he knows how to reach him.

BYCaroline Fisher
Fans have been eagerly awaiting the “tech bro fight of the century” since Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg first teased it. With that being said, the two of them have been going back and forth regarding the details of the fight as of late. Last week, Musk took to Twitter/X to announce that the UFC would no longer be involved. Apparently, Zuckerberg never agreed to that. He further alluded to the fight taking place at the Colosseum, but it looks like now it could just not happen at all.

Today, Zuck hopped on Threads to let fans know that he’s not playing around anymore. According to him, Musk’s not been taking the fight seriously, and he’s over it. “I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on,” he wrote. “I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity.”

Zuckerberg Wants To Compete With Those Who “Take The Sport Seriously”

Mark Zuckerberg Calls Off Elon Musk Fight
SpaceX, Twitter and electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during an event at the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, on June 16, 2023. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP) (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

“Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me,” he adds. “Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

Zuckerberg’s post doesn’t come as too much of a surprise, as the Meta founder’s been hinting that he’s sick of Elon’s antics for some time. With that being said, there’s still a chance that if he fully commits, they could still battle it out. For now though, it seems like Zuckerberg would rather spend his time with a more worthwhile competitor.

