Mark Zuckerberg Claims He Is Eating 4000 Calories A Day In Preparation For Elon Musk Fight

Somehow, the MMA fight between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk is still in the works. Despite claims that Musk’s mother had nixed the fight, and major logistical issues like their weight disparity, the two men are still seemingly eager to fight one another. Both men have enlisted the help of UFC legends to train with. While Musk has joined forces with Georges St. Pierre, Zuckerberg has been sparring with Israel Adesanya.

Joining Bloomberg reporter Ashley Vance on a Twitter space back in June, Musk was immediately asked about the fight against Zuckerberg. Vance pointed out that Zuckerberg is actively learning Brazilian jiu-jitsu, kickboxing, Muay Thai, wrestling, and boxing. After this preamble, Vance noted that the fight could “go badly” for Musk. Musk would only enter with a height and weight advantage. “Yeah, that’s possible,” Musk conceded before saying that he’s still willing to try and that the fight “might still happen.” Musk has painted himself into a corner. He is unable to retract his challenge without looking like he’s running away from his tech rival.

Zuckerberg Reveals Calorie Intake, McDonald’s Order

(COMBO/FILES) This combination of file photographs created on June 22, 2023 shows SpaceX, Twitter and electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk during his visit at the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris on June 16, 2023 (R) and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg testifying before the House Financial Services Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, DC on October 23, 2019. (Photo by Mandel NGAN and Alain JOCARD / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN,ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)

Taking to Threads, Zuckerberg revealed his McDonald’s order as part of his training regime to take on Musk. “20 nuggets, a quarter pounder, large fries, Oreo McFlurry, apple pie, and maybe some side cheeseburgers for later?,” the Meta founder said. HotNewHipHop has confirmed via the McDonald’s menu that Zuck’s order (calculating for three cheeseburgers in place of “some side cheeseburgers”) comes to 3390 calories. However, not everyone was impressed by his massive order. “You’re in camp! No McDonalds 😂,” remarked current UFC fighter Mark David.

“Not cutting weight so I need ~4000 calories a day to offset all the activity. And it’s so delicious…,” Zuck argued. At the time of writing, Zuck is around 85lb lighter than Musk. That’s a four-weight-class difference, with Zuck in featherweight and Musk in light heavyweight. We still don’t have any word on when or where the fight will take place but it appears that Zuck is taking things very seriously in the meantime.

