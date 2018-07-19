McDonald’s
- SportsJason Kelce Gifts Signed Jersey To Favorite McDonald's EmployeeThe move comes as Kelce appears to begin his retirement goodbyes.By Ben Mock
- SportsMark Zuckerberg Claims He Is Eating 4000 Calories A Day In Preparation For Elon Musk FightThe Meta founder is getting most that intake from a massive McDonald's order.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureCardi B Models McDonald's-Inspired MerchCardi B shows off her McDonald's inspired merchandise line.By Evelyn Meyer
- Pop CultureBlueface Reviews Offset & Cardi B's McDonald's MealBlueface wasn't impressed by his latest McDonald's outing.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureCardi B & Offset's McDonald's Deal Slammed By FranchiseesSome restaurant owners don't think the couple reflects the company's family-friendly values, so they aren't promoting the limited-time meal.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsMcDonald's Says It Is Exiting Russia EntirelyThe company announces the exit after having locations in the country for more than 30 years.By Rex Provost
- Pop CultureLil Yachty Surprises McDonald's Employees In AtlantaThe rapper used to work for the fast-food chain and wanted to give thanks to the crew members.By Lawrencia Grose
- MusicMariah Carey & McDonalds Unite For Holiday MenuMariah continues to own the holiday season.By Thomas Galindo
- Pop CultureMcDonald's Reveals "Space Jam: A New Legacy" Happy MealMcDonald's serves up some throwback vibes with their "Space Jam: A New Legacy" happy meal. By Kevin Quinitchett
- Pop CultureTravis Scott Isn't Feeling City's Fine For Illegal McDonald's CrowdThe city of Downey, CA wasn't loving the rapper's surprise appearance. By Dre D.
- Pop CultureTravis Scott & McDonalds Announce "Travis Scott Meal"American hip hop record producer and recording artist Travis Scott announces upcoming McDonald's collaboration. By Noor Lobad
- Random"Officer Karen" Tries To Justify Mental Breakdown Over McMuffin"Officer Karen" speaks on the now-viral video of her crying over a delay for her McMuffin at McDonald's.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureMcDonald's Is Adding Fried Chicken Sandwiches To Their Breakfast MenuThe fried chicken wars have just begun. By Dominiq R.
- GramCity Girls' Yung Miami Gets Her Favorite McDonald's Item On A ChainYung Miami has her an icy "small fry" for her neck.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Is Excited To Go Back Home To Offset: "Bada Ba Ba Ba I'm F*cking Him"Cardi B celebrates after a successful run in Australia and New Zealand.By Alex Zidel
- LifeSonic To Be Acquired By Arby's Parent Company In $2.3 Billion DealNegotiations are reportedly well underway. By hnhh
- SocietyMcDonald's Drops $250 Million On Crazy New Headquarters In ChicagoNot your average McDonald's. By hnhh
- SocietyMcDonald’s Opens Futuristic Store In Chicago & Will Revamp Most Locations By 2020McDonald's steps their game up. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicTinashe Poses With Mcdonald's Meal Amidst Faecal Matter OutbreakThe restaurant is shifting the discussion with sponsored posts.By Zaynab
- SocietyMcDonald’s Monopoly Was Once Rigged By An Inside Man Who Won For Twelve YearsJerome Jacobson was living the good life. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyMcDonald's Is Offering Free Fries All Year If You Download Their AppMcDonald's is hooking it up. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyMcDonald’s McDelivery Day Offers Free 90’s Gear Through Uber EatsMcDonald's is bringing the 90's back. By Karlton Jahmal