Jason Kelce Gifts Signed Jersey To Favorite McDonald's Employee

Jason Kelce had something more than money when he pulled into his local McDonald's drive-thru this week. First reported by a local Fox affiliate, Kelce surprised Danielle Bonham, a long-time employee of Kelce's local McDonald's, with a signed jersey. “To Danielle, Go Birds! Thank you!” read the inscription.

After Kelce's Eagles were dumped out of the playoffs by the Buccaneers, reports emerged that Kelce had told his teammates he would be retiring. Kelce is 36 and has played in Philly since the Eagles drafted him in 2011. However, in the most recent episode of New Heights, Kelce clarified that he wasn't officially retired just yet. "I just don't think you're in a position after a game like that to really make that decision. It's just something that I think, when it's time to officially announce what's happening in the future, it'll be done in a way that's definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals that have meant a lot to me and what has led to the career I've had," Kelce told his brother.

Meanwhile, several former collegiate teammates of Jason and Travis Kelce have shared stories about the brothers with The Athletic in light of the news that Jason may be retiring this offseason. “Those two, it was just insane. Like, holy sh-t, these guys are crazy. Those two are really good at drinking beer. They used to love playing Nintendo 64 for hours, smashing the controls and chugging beers at the same time. They would just come up with these random drinking games while playing, and they were incredibly good at it," Tom DeTemple recalled.

"We were having a party after one of the games and Jason was a little bit inebriated, let’s say. And he ripped the sink out of the wall in one of the bathrooms. And everybody was like, “What the hell? Who is this guy? This walk-on just ripped the freaking sink out of the wall," Craig Carey said of the older Kelce. Additionally, Isaiah Pead, another former teammate, said that Jason was consistently referred to as "Big Kelc" as opposed to his name.

