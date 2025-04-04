Antonio Brown Raises A Year’s Salary For Georgia Father Who Left Children At McDonald’s

Antonio Brown is stepping up to support a Georgia father arrested for leaving his young children unattended at a McDonald’s while attending a job interview nearby. Authorities say 24-year-old Chris Louis walked with his three children—ages 1, 6, and 10—from their Augusta apartment to the restaurant on March 22. He left briefly for the interview, returning once to check on them before stepping away again. A concerned customer contacted law enforcement. Richmond County deputies arrived to find the children unharmed but alone. Louis was taken into custody and charged with deprivation of a minor.

Brown, the former NFL wide receiver, used his platform to spotlight the case and reach out to Louis. He launched a GoFundMe campaign that quickly exceeded its $50,000 goal, raising more than $60,000. After speaking with Louis’ girlfriend, Brown revealed that the family had been homeless since November. He hopes the public attention will provide financial relief and help Louis secure employment.

Antonio Brown & Chris Louis

Brown has remained a controversial figure in 2025, making headlines for a mix of scandals and charitable efforts. In January, he sparked outrage by using a racial slur against Notre Dame player Charles Du on social media. The following month, he publicly shared alleged private messages and an intimate photo of singer Keyshia Cole, with whom he had a brief relationship in 2022. By March, Brown was back in the spotlight after filing for bankruptcy, admitting he had squandered his $100 million fortune.