Antonio Brown And Woah Vicky Spark Relationship Rumors Following Peculiar Comments

Former NFL star wide receiver Antonio Brown and social media personality Woah Vicky appear to be suggesting that they are in a romantic relationship. A recent picture of the two together depicted Brown with his arm over Vicky and his head close to hers in a manner that is typically reserved for those in relationships. Woah Vicky, who is a white woman, also took to X (formerly Twitter) to refer to AB as the "realist n***a" she knows. Brown has not run his own X page in some time, but the person who does reposted Vicky's tweet.

Antonio Brown's relationship history is a lengthy one. He has children with three women, Chelsie Kyriss, Shameika Brailsford, and Wiltrice Jackson. The latter accused him of abuse in 2019, while he had very public fallouts with the former two. He also dated Instagram model Jena Frumes in 2017, though that relationship fizzled when he reconciled with Kyriss. Brown reportedly dated singer Keyshia Cole for a brief period, though he claims he ended it because she wanted a "serious" relationship. Woah Vicky, who first went viral in 2017 for repeatedly using the N-word and "feuding" with attempted rapper Bhad Bhabie, would be the latest in what has been an interesting dating history for the former star wideout.

Antonio Brown And Woah Vicky Are Dating?

Of course, the two probably bonded over their love of president-elect Donald Trump. Antonio Brown has been a public Trump supporter for years. He gave then-candidate Trump his full endorsement at a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania on October 19. Le'Veon Bell, his former teammate on the Pittsburgh Steelers, joined him on stage. Celebrity endorsements do not seem to have a big effect on presidential elections, but candidates look for them, regardless of their impact. Woah Vicky has vocally supported Trump online, posting many pictures in her "Make America Great Again" hat, though Trump did not bring her on the campaign trail.