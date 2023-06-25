Battle lines are being drawn in the cage fight between tech giants Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. Musk issued the challenge earlier this week, with the META founder quickly accepting. According to the UFC’s Dana White, both men are “dead serious” about taking part. Some logistical obstacles do remain, such as a date, location, and promotion. Furthermore, Musk is significantly heavier than Zuckerberg, as much as three weight classes higher per standard MMA division. Despite this, oddsmakers are giving Zuckerberg a significant advantage over his South African rival.

Meanwhile, big names from the MMA world are starting to throw out offers of help to post fighters. Embattled kickboxer and influencer Andrew Tate posted an offer to train Musk. This is due to Zuckerberg’s platforms banning him over his spreading of COVID misinformation. Meanwhile, UFC legend Jon Jones offered his services to Zuckerberg, after the two formed a friendship earlier this year. However, now Musk has spoken publicly about for the first time since issuing the challenge.

Musk Acknowledges He’s The Underdog; Gets Another Training Offer

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 16: Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of Twitter, Elon Musk gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre on June 16, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

Joining Bloomberg reporter Ashley Vance on a Twitter space earlier this week, Musk was immediately asked about the fight against Zuckerberg. Vance pointed out that Zuckerberg is actively learning Brazilian jiu-jitsu, kickboxing, Muay Thai, wrestling, and boxing. After this preamble, Vance noted that the fight could “go badly” for Musk, who only enters with a height and weight advantage. “Yeah, that’s possible,” Musk conceded before saying that he’s still willing to try and that the fight “might still happen.” Musk has painted himself into a corner, unable to retract his challenge without looking like he’s running away from his tech rival.

In the meantime, Musk has also received a new offer of training. However, this one has a little more legitimacy than Tate, as it comes from UFC fighter Dominick Cruz. “I would coach and train Elon Musk in a heartbeat. I would start with him immediately. I’m a fan of that guy and the things that he’s doing for the world and the things that he stands for,” Cruz told TMZ. Cruz is 24-4 in his MMA career and a former bantamweight title holder. However, Cruz is also 2-3 in his last five fights and hasn’t held the division belt since 2016. If Musk and Zuck do fight, who do you think will win? Let us know in the comments.

