Blocking Users On Twitter/X No Longer Available, Elon Musk Announces

When Elon Musk first became the owner of Twitter in October 2022, we expected him to switch things up on the platform, as any new leader would. However, we certainly didn’t expect the X rebrand (which is still in the midst of unfolding), or the temporary daily limits on the number of tweets users are able to view in a day. For the most part, the platform after the South African’s takeover has become more frustrating and confusing to use, especially with the removal of automated verification for public figures.

On Friday (August 18), it was revealed that Musk’s next plans for Twitter/X could lead to more turmoil for users. “Block is going to be deleted as a ‘feature’, except for DMs,” he explained earlier this afternoon. According to him, the ability to ban other accounts from seeing your posts/set boundaries with others invading your online space “makes no sense.” Interestingly, the app’s former CEO, Jack Dorsey, was in agreement. “💯. mute only,” he wrote in response to the engineer. In the past, Elon’s predecessor has expressed frustration with the changes made to his website, but clearly, he’s still using his account.

Elon Musk Continues to Make Major Change at Twitter/X

You will still be able to mute accounts and block users for DMs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 18, 2023

The option that users will have is to mute other accounts, meaning that they can see your content, and even reply to it, but what they post won’t be visible to you. This will also hide the desired person’s tweets from your timeline without actually unfollowing them, as Variety notes. Musk’s motive in making such a dramatic change remains unclear at this time, but it’s already got concerned users speaking out about the dangers of not being able to shut down abusive behaviour.

Prior to bringing in more change on Twitter, Elon Musk gave an update on his highly anticipated fight against Mark Zuckerberg. Unfortunately, the former says things have come to a halt until the latter agrees upon a location for their match. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

