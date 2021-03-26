Blocking
- LifeAoki Simmons Hits Block Button On Hater Shaming Her BodyThe model admitted on IG Live that she sometimes accidentally pins people's rude comments when trying to block them.By Hayley Hynes
- TechBlocking Users On Twitter/X No Longer Available, Elon Musk AnnouncesFormer CEO Jack Dorsey approves of the decision.By Hayley Hynes
- GramCam'ron Has Blocked At Least 200,000 People On Social MediaThe rapper shared his advice on protecting your online space with the block button.By Erika Marie