Although his Twitter purchase officially went down in October, Elon Musk is continuing to be all over the headlines.

However, the Tesla CEO is certainly no stranger to being in the middle of controversy.

According to The Guardian, the social media platform is now being sued over missed rent payments. The landlord, Columbia REIT 650 California LLC, alleges that there’s a balance of $136, 260 in unpaid rent at one of Twitter’s San Fransisco offices. The landlord also wants Musk to pay damages for attorney’s fees and other expenses.

Evidently, the 51-year-old is trying to cut the company’s costs by any means necessary. Just last week, reports from The New York Times alleged that the SpaceX CEO is responsible for firing the company’s entire janitorial staff.

Furthermore, Musk officially became the first person ever to lose $200 billion earlier this week. This comes as a result of the drastic decline in Tesla’s stocks. According to Bloomberg‘s Billionaires Index, the share’s value sunk by 11% on December 27.

It certainly seems as though being the CEO of Twitter is causing the billionaire plenty of stress. He even ran a poll asking the platform’s users to vote on whether or not they think he should step down from the position.

After receiving more than 17 million votes, 55.7% of them answer yes to the question. “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,” the 51-year-old says in response to the results.

