Elon Musk Allegedly Brawled With Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent At The White House

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 786 Views
Elon Musk Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent White House Politics News
Billionaire Elon Musk waves to the crowd as he exits the stage during a town hall on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at the KI Convention Center in Green Bay, Wis. Musk held the event to drive turnout for Tuesday’s state Supreme Court election between Brad Schimel and Susan Crawford. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via Imagn Images
This is the latest allegation to emerge from Elon Musk's explosive exit from United States President Donald Trump's inner circle.

Elon Musk recently crashed out on Donald Trump and made it clear that the two former allies are at war now. We'll see if that ends up changing anytime sooner or later, but it looks like White House tensions extend to more individuals.

On Saturday (June 7), The Washington Post published an article about Elon Musk and United States President Trump's rift, which included a curious allegation from former Trump ally Steve Bannon. He claimed that Musk once tussled with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent as a result of Musk's conflicts with Trump's trade team.

Bannon alleged that the tech billionaire and Bessent visited the Oval Office to advocate for their Internal Revenue Service commissioner picks, and Donald Trump reportedly sided with Bessent per The New York Times. When the two men left Trump's office, they allegedly started insulting each other.

"Scott said, ‘You’re a fraud. You’re a total fraud,’" Bannon reportedly alleged. Elon Musk then allegedly rammed into Bessent "like a rugby player," per Bannon, and Bessent allegedly retaliated. Folks allegedly broke them up before Musk made his way out. "President Trump heard about it and said, ‘This is too much,’" Bannon claimed.

Donald Trump Elon Musk Feud
News: President Trump delivers commencement address at University of Alabama
May 1, 2025; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; President Donald Trump delivers a special commencement address to University of Alabama graduates at Coleman Coliseum. Graduation occurs over the weekend. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News/USA Today Network via Imagn Images

Elon Musk and Donald Trump's relationship has been quite odd so far, but this took things to a new level. Not only are they now in opposition to one another, but it also revealed some of the alleged power dynamics, alliances, and debates in the rest of the White House. We will see if other people chime in with strong remarks or if everyone's waiting for things to heal.

One person who hated to see Musk and Trump fall out was Kanye West, who lamented this in a Twitter post. "Broooos please noooooo We love you both so much," Ye wrote.

We'll see just how far this Donald Trump and Elon Musk rift goes, as it seems unlikely they will bury the hatchet anytime soon. However, anything is possible for these two controversial business tycoons and political forces. For better or worse, that means we must be patient. The rest of their teams are probably figuring out how the storm will follow.

