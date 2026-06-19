Sexyy Red Mourns Tay Keith Amid Accusations That She Owed Him Money

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 1: Rapper, Sexyy Red, performs during Day 1 of the Roots Picnic festival 2024, in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)
Sexyy Red collaborated frequently with Tay Keith on bangers like "Pound Town," "Get It Sexyy," "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)," and many more.

The tragic loss of Tay Keith this week has led to a slew of tributes from the hip-hop world, including from Sexyy Red. However, this tribute turned out to be a controversial one due to unverified Internet allegations that she owed him money for some of their many collaborations.

As caught by The Jasmine Brand on Instagram, Sexyy posted a clip of a music video of hers featuring the producer with a prayer hands emoji and a cat hands emoji. "BLOOD IN BLOOD OUT WE BROTHERS BUT NOT RELATED," she wrote in another tribute post on her IG. "I LOVE YOU BRUDDAAA @taykeith STILL DA BEST DUO US 5LIFE."

TJB caught some comments from the femcee's posts from fans claiming she owed Keith money. Some blamed her directly, whereas others placed responsibility for an alleged lack of royalties, payment, and other factors on her label and other industry forces. It's important to note neither party publicly spoke out about this in the past, and Red hasn't addressed this backlash at press time.

Also, as of writing this article, no official reports or other testimonies have verified or confirmed these allegations. So it seems like it's just an online rumor that spiraled out of control following the beatsmith's sudden passing. This speculation pointed to an alleged financial dispute in which Tay Keith sought due royalties for his work with Sexyy Red.

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Tay Keith's Relationship With Sexyy Red

Previously, Tay Keith spoke glowingly of Sexyy Red, praising their dynamic and flaunting their chemistry. In fact, he told Billboard about the backlash he faced for collaborating with Sexyy, backlash he had absolutely no problem disproving and ridiculing.

"People were trolling the s**t out of me," the late producer had remarked. "They were real-deal trolling me. It wasn’t much good feedback. It was coming from even people around me, ‘What you doing?’ I saw the potential. That’s as simple as it was, me believing in her. I think people doubted me working with her. Because they didn’t see the reason to do it. I definitely seen the potential. I tell people all the time how long I was watching Sexyy Red’s music before she blew up."

For those unaware, Tay Keith tragically passed away yesterday (Thursday, June 18) due to unknown causes at press time. Police in Nashville reportedly found him yesterday afternoon during a welfare check.

Rest In Peace to the Memphis creative.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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