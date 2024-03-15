Sexyy Red Reunites With Tay Keith, Brings A Confident Banger For The Ladies On "Get It Sexyy"

It is a common occurrence for people to start hating on someone who sees mounds of success come their way. Sometimes the confusion is valid, especially when the means in which someone accrues popularity is a little questionable. Sexyy Red seems to fit that bill for most doubters, as her rap style and actions are shockingly palatable. However, if there is one thing we have come to learn about Sexyy Red is that she is going to keep on chugging, as "Get It Sexyy" proves that.

This is the Missouri femcee's first solo offering since she remixed the viral deluxe cut from Hood Hottest Princess, "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Mama)." That new take offered up Chief Keef's talents. They actually just rekindled their new found chemistry on "DAMN SHORTY" from DIRTY NACHOS.

Read More: Method Man Wants To Play Reggie Jackson, Reveals Biggest Thing He Hates About Hollywood

Listen To "Get It Sexyy" By Sexyy Red & Tay Keith

"Get It Sexyy" also sees another reuniting, as Red and Tay Keith were back in the booth together for this one. His loud and aggressive beats have been a natural fit with the ratchetness she brings, since their first collab. While there is not anything new from this duo, the ladies are probably going to be all over the sexually confident energy. The haters are not going to like hearing her in 2024, but this is seemingly just the beginning for Sexyy Red.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Get It Sexyy," by Sexyy Red and Tay Keith? Is this one of her strongest tracks as of late, why or why not? What is your favorite element of the song and why? Where do you rank this Tay Keith collaboration amongst the rest? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Sexyy Red and Tay Keith. Finally, stay with us for everything the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, boy, you know this a** super fat (I ain't lyin', though)

F*** me good, I'm throwin' that s*** back (I'm his favorite h*e)

He wanna kiss me all over my tats (Uh, uh, uh, uh, I'ma let him, though)

I'm so f****n' sexy that he'll text (All these n****s on go)

Feel myself 'cause I know that I'm that (Yeah, b****, I'm go)

Ridin' through St. Louis in a Scat (And I can't go slow)

Read More: Kanye West Shares "Vultures 2" Release Date With Baby Keem, But It Was Actually A Fan Page