Nicki Minaj Mourns The Loss Of Tay Keith: "What A Talented Person"

Tay Keith tragically passed away earlier this week, and the circumstances of his passing remain unknown at press time. The hip-hop world and beyond continues to pay tribute to his legacy and memory, including recent statements from Nicki Minaj.

During a Twitter Spaces conversation on Saturday (June 20), the Queen of the Barbz took a moment to share her condolences with the Memphis icon's loved ones. She spoke about not getting to meet him, but still recognizing the sheer talent and greatness he offered the world.

"I think that it's such a tragic, heartbreaking loss," Nicki expressed, as caught by Nicki Crave on Twitter. "I'm sending my deepest condolences to his family, his fans, and the artists who had the pleasure of working with him. I don't believe that I met him, but of course, I was on one track as a feature that he did. And he was clearly so beyond talented. I mean, my goodness. What a talented, talented young person gone way too soon. Wanted to make sure I said that."

Tay Keith Tributes

Also, Drake honored the 29-year-old's indelible contributions via an Instagram post of his own. "Endless and eternal gratitude for your spirit and your contributions to this thing that we all love so much…you will be deeply missed," he shared.

Meanwhile, the aforementioned Sexyy Red mourned Tay Keith in a series of IG posts. However, some fans pointed to a dispute between Keith and her label, Rebel Music, concerning unpaid royalties.

Both parties' representatives quickly clarified this dispute is very close to a resolution, and they are now working even harder to ensure Keith's estate gets proper compensation. Other folks like BlocBoy JB, Juicy J, Key Glock, Tyler, The Creeator, and many more shared messages. It's a massive loss, and hip-hop will do its part to make his legacy last forever