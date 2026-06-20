Drake Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Tay Keith After Tragic Passing

Hip-hop is mourning right now, as iconic Memphis producer Tay Keith passed away earlier this week at the age of 29. Many of his closest collaborators and peers in the music world and beyond have paid their respects, with Drake providing a heartfelt tribute in Keith's memory via a new Instagram post.

"Endless and eternal gratitude for your spirit and your contributions to this thing that we all love so much…you will be deeply missed," the Toronto superstar captioned his post. It featured a portrait of the late producer with his birth year, flowers, and a message that read "In Loving Memory of Tay Keith, Rest in Peace."

As fans and friends alike continue to mourn this loss, there are still questions around Tay Keith regarding his dynamic with other collaborators. Rebel Music, the label which Sexyy Red calls home, issued a statement regarding a royalty dispute between them and Keith that remained unresolved at the time of his death. They are working diligently and expeditiously to ensure his estate receives proper compensation. The producer's camp also clarified they are about to finalize a resolution, absolving Keith's frequent collaborator and close friend of any responsibility.

This situation and the 6ix God's tribute are two different examples of just how profoundly and compellingly Keith impacted the lives of those around him, regardless of what was going on behind industry doors. As it relates to the OVO mogul, they have a long history together.

Drake & Tay Keith Songs

Drake and Tay Keith's collaborative saga began with "Look Alive," the BlocBoy JB hit in 2018 that propelled the Memphis creatives to stardom. From there, they also linked up on Travis Scott's "SICKO MODE," Lil Baby and Gunna's "Never Recover," Sexyy Red's "U My Everything," and of course, various solo Drizzy cuts.

These include "Nonstop," "Jimmy Cooks" featuring 21 Savage, "First Person Shooter" featuring J. Cole, and many more. Most recently, the beatsmith had credits on ICEMAN's "What Did I Miss?" Also, Keith played a role in the infamous Kendrick Lamar battle, as he has production credits on "Push Ups" and "Family Matters."

Drake and Tay Keith had a strong bond, and it's heartbreaking that the latter is no longer with us to make more amazing music by himself or with others. But his legacy and impact will live on forever.