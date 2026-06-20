Drake Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Tay Keith After Tragic Passing

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Drake Tribute Tay Keith
Nov 2, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Canadian recording artist Drake (center, black outfit) watches the action between the Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Drake worked very closely with the late Tay Keith on tracks like "Nonstop," "Look Alive," "SICKO MODE," "Family Matters," and many more.

Hip-hop is mourning right now, as iconic Memphis producer Tay Keith passed away earlier this week at the age of 29. Many of his closest collaborators and peers in the music world and beyond have paid their respects, with Drake providing a heartfelt tribute in Keith's memory via a new Instagram post.

"Endless and eternal gratitude for your spirit and your contributions to this thing that we all love so much…you will be deeply missed," the Toronto superstar captioned his post. It featured a portrait of the late producer with his birth year, flowers, and a message that read "In Loving Memory of Tay Keith, Rest in Peace."

As fans and friends alike continue to mourn this loss, there are still questions around Tay Keith regarding his dynamic with other collaborators. Rebel Music, the label which Sexyy Red calls home, issued a statement regarding a royalty dispute between them and Keith that remained unresolved at the time of his death. They are working diligently and expeditiously to ensure his estate receives proper compensation. The producer's camp also clarified they are about to finalize a resolution, absolving Keith's frequent collaborator and close friend of any responsibility.

This situation and the 6ix God's tribute are two different examples of just how profoundly and compellingly Keith impacted the lives of those around him, regardless of what was going on behind industry doors. As it relates to the OVO mogul, they have a long history together.

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Drake & Tay Keith Songs

Drake and Tay Keith's collaborative saga began with "Look Alive," the BlocBoy JB hit in 2018 that propelled the Memphis creatives to stardom. From there, they also linked up on Travis Scott's "SICKO MODE," Lil Baby and Gunna's "Never Recover," Sexyy Red's "U My Everything," and of course, various solo Drizzy cuts.

These include "Nonstop," "Jimmy Cooks" featuring 21 Savage, "First Person Shooter" featuring J. Cole, and many more. Most recently, the beatsmith had credits on ICEMAN's "What Did I Miss?" Also, Keith played a role in the infamous Kendrick Lamar battle, as he has production credits on "Push Ups" and "Family Matters."

Drake and Tay Keith had a strong bond, and it's heartbreaking that the latter is no longer with us to make more amazing music by himself or with others. But his legacy and impact will live on forever.

RIP Tay Keith.

Read More: Drake Turned Into JAŸ-Z—And Became The Version He Once Mocked

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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