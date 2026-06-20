Tay Keith's Family Honors Late Producer's Legacy In Statement

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Tay Keith Family Honors Late Producer Legacy Statement
Tay Keith, a rapper who has worked with Drake, recently graduated from Middle Tennessee University. Tay_Keith_clost_1206. Autumn Allison/The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Tay Keith, real name BryTavious Chambers, tragically passed away earlier this week at the age of 29 in Tennessee.

The shocking loss of iconic Memphis producer Tay Keith at age 29 sent immediate shockwaves throughout the hip-hop world, with fans, friends, and collaborators paying their respects. His family has now issued a statement per XXL, and their message from yesterday (Friday, Juneteenth) honors the artist's indelible work in music and his commitment to community and advocacy.

"It is with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of BryTavious ‘Tay Keith’ Chambers," the statement reportedly read. "BryTavious was a visionary producer, songwriter, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and cultural force whose work helped define the sound of a generation. From Memphis to the global stage, he shaped countless hit records and left a lasting mark on music and culture. He was deeply committed to creating opportunities for others through his company, Drumatized, supporting emerging songwriters, producers, and artists.

"A proud graduate and honorary professor of Middle Tennessee State University, BryTavious remained an active alumnus, mentor, and advocate for young creatives," it continued. "He was also a passionate supporter of mental health awareness and cancer-related causes in honor of his late mother. Above all, BryTavious was a beloved son, brother, uncle, family member, and friend. While the world knew him as Tay Keith, his family knew him as BryTavious — a source of love, strength, laughter, and guidance. We take comfort in knowing that his legacy will live on through the music he created, the opportunities he provided, and the lives he touched. We respectfully ask for privacy and continued prayers for his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Memorial arrangements will be shared at a later date."

Read More: Juneteenth 2026: 15 Hip Hop & Soul Classics That Celebrate Black Joy & Pride

What Happened To Tay Keith?

Metro Nashville Police reportedly found Tay Keith unresponsive in his Nashville apartment on Thursday (June 18) during a welfare check. In a statement, they expressed they suspect no foul play in his sudden and tragic passing, awaiting further autopsy reports to confirm a cause of death.

Elsewhere, a difficult situation Tay Keith faced resurfaced in the wake of his saddening loss. Folks accused Sexyy Red and her label Rebel Music of owing him money for unpaid royalties. Attorney Dameka Davis issued a statement affirming they would expedite the finalization of royalty agreements so Keith's estate can receive full compensation as soon as possible.

RIP Tay Keith.

Read More: The Knicks Owed Hip-Hop A Championship

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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