Over the past decade, Tay Keith established himself as one of the defining producers of his generation. The Memphis native helped mold the sound of the more modern Southern Hip Hop, turning a song into an anthem. His producer tag became one of the most recognizable in Rap, attached to records by Drake, Travis Scott, Meek Mill, 21 Savage, Future, 6ix9ine, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X, Migos, and countless others. Crafting chart-topping hits or street records, Tay Keith possessed a rare ability to create music that felt equally at home in parties, cookouts, clubs, cars, arenas, and neighborhoods across the country.
That's why it's an incredibly sad day for the culture after it was announced that Tay Keith passed away. Details are scarce, but Variety reported that Nashville Police stated: "No foul play is suspected in the death of Brytavious Chambers, 29, also known as Grammy-nominated record producer Tay Keith. He was found dead in his Martin St. apt. this afternoon by officers performing a welfare check. His death is unclassified pending autopsy results."
Read More: Tay Keith Reportedly Passes Away At 29
Tay Keith's Accolades Speak For Themselves
Tay's success was reflected in the numbers as much as the music itself. He earned production credits on some of the biggest Rap records of the streaming era, including Drake's "Nonstop," Travis Scott's "SICKO MODE," BlocBoy JB and Drake's "Look Alive," and Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage Remix" featuring Beyoncé. He also helped craft hits such as Jack Harlow's "First Class" and Moneybagg Yo's "Wockesha," which dominated the Billboard charts. Further, the hitmaker collected Grammy nominations and multi-platinum certifications along the way.
Online, Tay Keith's friends and collaborators have taken to the internet to share their shock and grief. Check out a few reactions to the tragic news below as loved ones and fans celebrate Brytavious "Tay Keith" Chambers.