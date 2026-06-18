Police Issue Statement On Tay Keith's Death, Friends & Collaborators React

BY Erika Marie
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66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Tay Keith attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Nashville police have revealed details regarding beloved Tay Keith's passing as the producer's friends flood the internet with tributes.

Over the past decade, Tay Keith established himself as one of the defining producers of his generation. The Memphis native helped mold the sound of the more modern Southern Hip Hop, turning a song into an anthem. His producer tag became one of the most recognizable in Rap, attached to records by Drake, Travis Scott, Meek Mill, 21 Savage, Future, 6ix9ine, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X, Migos, and countless others. Crafting chart-topping hits or street records, Tay Keith possessed a rare ability to create music that felt equally at home in parties, cookouts, clubs, cars, arenas, and neighborhoods across the country.

That's why it's an incredibly sad day for the culture after it was announced that Tay Keith passed away. Details are scarce, but Variety reported that Nashville Police stated: "No foul play is suspected in the death of Brytavious Chambers, 29, also known as Grammy-nominated record producer Tay Keith. He was found dead in his Martin St. apt. this afternoon by officers performing a welfare check. His death is unclassified pending autopsy results."

Read More: Tay Keith Reportedly Passes Away At 29

Tay Keith's Accolades Speak For Themselves

Tay's success was reflected in the numbers as much as the music itself. He earned production credits on some of the biggest Rap records of the streaming era, including Drake's "Nonstop," Travis Scott's "SICKO MODE," BlocBoy JB and Drake's "Look Alive," and Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage Remix" featuring Beyoncé. He also helped craft hits such as Jack Harlow's "First Class" and Moneybagg Yo's "Wockesha," which dominated the Billboard charts. Further, the hitmaker collected Grammy nominations and multi-platinum certifications along the way.

Online, Tay Keith's friends and collaborators have taken to the internet to share their shock and grief. Check out a few reactions to the tragic news below as loved ones and fans celebrate Brytavious "Tay Keith" Chambers.

Instagram Screenshot Tay Keith
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Instagram Screenshot Tay Keith
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Instagram Screenshot Tay Keith
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Instagram Screenshot Tay Keith
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Instagram Screenshot Tay Keith
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Instagram Screenshot Tay Keith
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Instagram Screenshot Tay Keith
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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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