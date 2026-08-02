Ty Dolla $ign Explains Why He Wasn't On Drake's "ICEMAN"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Ty Dolla Sign Explains Why He Wasnt On Drake ICEMAN
Jul 20, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Recording artist Ty Dolla $ign in attendance of the WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Some fans believe Drake doesn't want to work with former collaborator Ty Dolla $ign anymore due to the Kendrick Lamar battle.

Ty Dolla $ign was recently livestreaming when he received a question from a fan about not being on Drake's ICEMAN album. While the absence isn't really indicate of anything in particular, the Kendrick Lamar battle has some fans thinking there could be more tension and context here.

"'Why weren't you on ICEMAN? We need more songs like 'Get Along Better,'" Ty Dolla expressed, reading the fan's question as caught by (st_ides) on Twitter. Then, he got into his answer.

"I don't know, bro didn't call me this time," the Los Angeles artist expressed. "Bro didn't call me this time. And he never sent a feature to me. But it's still all love, man."

Some fans believe Ty Dolla expressed some frustration in this clip, specifically about never getting a Drizzy feature despite his appearances on the 6ix God's albums. Also, he said it's "still" all love, indicating there's something that could be causing a rift if it goes unchecked. Still, it's a pretty vague moment. But the Toronto superstar's connection to L.A. artists is in a rough spot these days.

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Drake & Ty Dolla $ign Collabs

For those unaware, Drake and Ty Dolla $ign have collaborated before, although much of their material has not officially been released. As for link-ups that did come out, there's the aforementioned "Get Along Better" from 2021's Certified Lover Boy, as well as the earlier "After Dark" with Static Major on 2018's Scorpion. Ty Dolla also provided background vocals on that album's "Jaded" cut.

Despite this collaborative history, Drake's beef retributions and West Coast loyalties indicate there is probably not a lot of camaraderie between them these days. After all, Ty Dolla $ign popped out at K.Dot's Pop Out in June of 2024, and he has been close to YG for pretty much his whole career.

Considering the Compton rapper's recent flare-up with The Boy, most fans assume Ty Dolla is backing L.A. in this situation despite his previous dynamic with the OVO mogul. Nevertheless, he said there's still love there. Maybe there isn't this much meaning to the ICEMAN absence, though. After all, things could've just not panned out this time around.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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