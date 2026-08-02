Ty Dolla $ign Explains Why He Wasn't On Drake's "ICEMAN"

Ty Dolla $ign was recently livestreaming when he received a question from a fan about not being on Drake's ICEMAN album. While the absence isn't really indicate of anything in particular, the Kendrick Lamar battle has some fans thinking there could be more tension and context here.

"'Why weren't you on ICEMAN? We need more songs like 'Get Along Better,'" Ty Dolla expressed, reading the fan's question as caught by (st_ides) on Twitter. Then, he got into his answer.

"I don't know, bro didn't call me this time," the Los Angeles artist expressed. "Bro didn't call me this time. And he never sent a feature to me. But it's still all love, man."

Some fans believe Ty Dolla expressed some frustration in this clip, specifically about never getting a Drizzy feature despite his appearances on the 6ix God's albums. Also, he said it's "still" all love, indicating there's something that could be causing a rift if it goes unchecked. Still, it's a pretty vague moment. But the Toronto superstar's connection to L.A. artists is in a rough spot these days.

Drake & Ty Dolla $ign Collabs

For those unaware, Drake and Ty Dolla $ign have collaborated before, although much of their material has not officially been released. As for link-ups that did come out, there's the aforementioned "Get Along Better" from 2021's Certified Lover Boy, as well as the earlier "After Dark" with Static Major on 2018's Scorpion. Ty Dolla also provided background vocals on that album's "Jaded" cut.

Despite this collaborative history, Drake's beef retributions and West Coast loyalties indicate there is probably not a lot of camaraderie between them these days. After all, Ty Dolla $ign popped out at K.Dot's Pop Out in June of 2024, and he has been close to YG for pretty much his whole career.