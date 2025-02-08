Ty Dolla $ign Kicks Off His Next Album Rollout With "Wheels Fall Off" Featuring Kanye West

Sadly, Ye's appearance draws the attention away from Ty's LP announcement.

Outside of that, there isn't much else to share other than this lead single "Wheels Fall Off." It's your pretty standard Ty Dolla $ign material as he raps/sings his way about being the right man for this woman over a bouncy West Coast beat. The instrumental is partially put together by Kanye West, who also happens to feature on the record. Based on the lyrics, it sounds like he turned it in after his shocking stunt with Bianca Censori at the GRAMMYs. Moreover, it could also be a byproduct of his recent insensitive and brash Twitter rant (which is still ongoing). There is an extended version of the single (link below) which seems to be the one that will make TYCOON. Instead of just a poorly sung verse, Ye also has a lengthy opening monologue which shouts out Diddy (again) . "P. Diddy and the fam', who you know do it better?"

It's been four years since California singer, producer, songwriter and rapper Ty Dolla $ign dropped a solo album. To be exact, it was October 23, 2020, that fans got a studio LP from him with that project being Featuring Ty Dolla $ign . It was a stacked tracklist with features from Anderson. Paak, Kid Cudi , Nicki Minaj , FKA twigs, Future , and Kanye West, just to name a few. The latter guest is mainly why Ty hasn't been updating his own catalog as they have been busy churning out two tapes for the VULTURES era. But the veteran seems to have some extra time on his hands now. While at the GRAMMYs, Ty Dolla $ign announced that he was working on TYCOON which he says is coming "very, very soon" per Billboard.

